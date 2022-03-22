Converse and Comme des Garçons’ sneakers with hearts are back redder than ever

Remember that era when you couldn’t escape everyone wearing the Converse sneakers with red heart faces? Well, get ready for another wave, but perhaps better. Comme des Garçons’ sub-label PLAY and Converse are gearing up for another release of their signature Chuck 70 that puts a fresh spin on an otherwise tired concept.

Cherry on top — The collaboration features two sets of Chuck 70 sneakers, each available in high- and low-top versions. Black or white premium canvas uppers are contrasted with detailing of the opposite color. Branding then continues as usual with the All-Star logo and CdG’s heart face appearing on opposite sides of the ankle.

The twist for this release comes from a cherry red sole with no shortage of gloss. For the first time, Converse is infusing the red shade into the foxing, referring to the strip of material that secures the upper and sole through a vulcanization process.

Dover Street Market

Dover Street Market

What’s one more pair? — Although Chucks are a staple for people in every corner of the market, the latest CdG release is intended to celebrate “the young creatives who push the boundaries of culture through art, music, and skateboarding,” according to the website. Despite making a case for the kicks being worn by those who follow their own heart and footsteps, you’re very well likely to see them on the basics who already turned the “sneakers with hearts” into a meme for their omnipresence.

CdG PLAY’s heart logo is an easily recognizable piece of hypebeast iconography, and that alone could’ve made this another been-there-done-that collab. The logo has been memed by TikTokers, including in the “hypebeast starter pack” format and #HeartShoeBad hashtag. But perhaps the red bottoms can give the silhouette one last breath of freshness 12 years after the partnership between the two brands first began.

The CdG Play x Converse Chuck 70 will drop Thursday, March 24, for $150 through the Converse, Comme des Garçons, and Dover Street Market websites. Previous versions are easy to come by these days, and prices on platforms such as StockX aren’t too far off from retail. If you haven’t yet gone over to the CdG x Converse sneakers for fear of being clowned, maybe these will be the ones to give you heart eyes.