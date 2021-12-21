Nike’s Comme des Garçons heels look like weirdly tall soccer shoes

Finally, a shoe you can wear to a soccer scrimmage and a cocktail party. For the latest installment of their long-term partnership, CdG and Nike picked the Nike Premier as their silhouette of choice, one of the Swoosh’s most heritage-rich soccer shoes.

Sky’s the limit — At first glance, Comme des Garçons’ Nike Premier looks like someone went off with the stretch tool in Photoshop. Fundamentally, full-grain leather dresses the upper in black or white versions, while quilt stitching gives it that traditional look. For the kicker, the shoe is given a high-gloss kitten heel that comes complete with Nike-branded debossing. The leather insoles are co-branded and the rest of the outsole gives way to cleat-like ridges.

The shoes were first debuted at the “Landscape of Shadows” runway show earlier this year, but this isn’t the first pair between the two that’s provided a healthy dose of shock value. Last January, CdG also took to the Nike Foamposite to add to the latest foam hype. Abstract and experimental models are what Comme des Garçons does best, and designer Rei Kawakubo also revamped a Mochomai boxing boot at its Paris Fashion Week show in 2018 along with a CdG x Nike Platform Cortez from the same year.

It seems every brand from Balenciaga to Prada to Miu Miu wants to try a sneaker heel at least once, while somehow wedge sneakers are still a thing. In a world where status comes from what’s on your feet, everyone wants to stand above the rest, literally.

Nike and CdG’s heeled Premier is now exclusively available at Dover Street Market. It sits on a $620 USD price tag and comes in women’s sizes 6-10. If you can’t afford or fit into it, consider yourself lucky.

Comme des Garcons

Comme des Garçons