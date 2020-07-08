Concepts is raffling super rare 'Lobster' Nike SB Dunks for charity

Two of the most coveted Nike SB Dunks ever released will be put up for raffle by Concepts to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Boston-born sneaker boutique has announced a rare chance to secure both the purple and green versions of its "Lobster" Dunk Lows. Released in 2018, the purple variant marked a return for Concepts' heralded SB Dunk collaboration 10 years after the initial run. One eager customer paid $10,000 to secure a pair back then, but the market has since tapered to the $1,000 range. The green pair, released just a few weeks later, resales for around the same price today.

Proceeds will go to My Brother’s Keeper — All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Cambridge chapter of My Brother's keeper. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 10, for $5 a pop or in bundles of five for $20, 10 for $40, or 20 for $75. They'll be available to purchase from Monday, July 13 at 10 a.m. EST to Sunday, July 19 at 11:59 pm. EST, exclusively through Concepts' website.

My Brother's Keeper is a national initiative launched by Barack Obama to help young men and women of color. It focuses on six milestones for its participants, including reading at their grade level by age 8, graduating high school, and completing postsecondary education.

Lobster mania — Concepts' initial release of the blue and red "Lobster" Dunks in 2008 was among the most hyped of the decade. They came toward the tail end of the SB Dunk's initial reign in sneaker culture, but their return in new color variants a decade years later helped mark the return of the silhouette. Resale prices for the original two can climb well over $2,000, while two of only 34 yellow pairs given to friends and family are listed on StockX for $29,000 and $60,000 respectively.

The world of streetwear continues to step up — Brands like Noah, Brain Dead, and Fear of God were quick to release fundraising T-shirts as protests in support of Black Lives Matter spread throughout the country. Brain Dead alone was able to raise more than $500,000 with a single T-shirt made in collaboration with Blood Orange. And Supreme, for its part, straight up donated half a million dollars spread between Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Campaign Zero and Black Futures Lab.

Assuming there's an unlimited amount of raffle tickets up for grabs, it could very well generate six figures in donations for the ACLU. Concepts also says it'll follow up with two additional giveaways over the coming weeks.