Converse and A-Cold-Wall* team up for futuristic slip-on sneakers

Following a string of Dr. Martens collaborations, A-Cold-Wall* is teaming up with Converse to deliver a pair of laceless low-top sneakers. The footwear, a take on Converse’s newly-debuted Aeon Active CX, is the first project between the two brands since 2020.

Past A-Cold-Wall* collaborations with Converse and its parent company Nike have ranged from slight tweaks to total revamps, with the most recent partnership falling under the latter. Aligning with the industrial aesthetic of A-Cold-Wall*, the sneakers take on a look similar to that of a water shoe with paneled mesh uppers and an aquatic palette. Coral, silver, and seafoam shades dress one iteration of the Aeon Active CX, while the other stays minimal with hits of black, white, and neon yellow.

Step into the future — Without any laces or evident Converse branding, it's hard to tell the Aeon Active CX is one of Converse’s offerings. First introduced in 2021, the slip-on sneakers represent a huge design shift for the brand and easily fit into A-Cold-Wall*’s signature futuristic look. Thick midsoles exhibit a texture similar to rough concrete — a recurring theme in A-Cold-Wall* designs — while semi-translucent rubber pieces extend from the upper heel, matching the form of the outsole.

Samuel Ross

Up top, mesh panels add a stacked look to the upper, with a more noticeable perforated texture atop the silver Aeon Active CX. Distorted seasonal codes detail the lateral sides, appearing alongside seamlessly blended tongue and heel tabs. At the collar, hits of fluorescent yellow or coral can be seen, while underfoot, chunky foam midsoles boast small stacked ACW logos by the forefoot. Semi-translucent outsoles finish off the sneakers, with one taking on an icy blue shade and the other opting for a neon yellow.

Coming soon? — Neither A-Cold-Wall* nor Converse has announced a release date for the Aeon Active CX, although a registration link on the former’s website promises updates on the shoes. For now, only the silver and seafoam version has been confirmed by the brands: The black and yellow take, while teased, may be a release exclusive to friends and family. Keep an eye out for more information from A-Cold-Wall* or better yet, its founder Samuel Ross — the latter is known to tease his designs on Instagram.