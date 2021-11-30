Converse is restocking some of its most hyped sneakers soon

Converse is bringing the heat this holiday season with fresh releases and restocks of its most popular collaborations. Kicks from Comme des Garçons, Carhartt WIP, A-Cold-Wall*, and more are expected to drop starting in December, so if you missed out on their initial releases — or are looking for the ideal sneakerhead gift — here’s your chance.

The event, aptly titled “Holiday Heat,” will hopefully spare shoppers from paying inflated resale prices for the exclusive footwear models, some of which are selling for more than double their retail price. Resellers have already targeted shoppers in a bid to profit from holiday demand, but it looks like Converse is one step ahead of the game — so long as it provides proper security from bots and sneaker flippers come drop day.

‘Tis the season — Much like an advent calendar, Converse has prepared restocks and drops for most days in December. The A-Cold-Wall* x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged leads the pack with a re-release on December 1, offering a sturdy shoe ready for winter weather. In keeping with the spirit of the season, Converse’s Peace & Unity collection follows on December 2, showcasing four models decorated with folk-inspired graphics to promote warmth, hope, positivity, and unity.

Converse Converse Converse

On December 3, a surprise restock of a “hallmark Converse collaboration” is expected. With the recent passing of designer Virgil Abloh, fans are hoping for one last release of his coveted Off-White x Converse hi-top — but other famous partnerships, like Golf le Fleur, Telfar, or Stüssy, may also be in the running.

Converse’s collaboration with Carhartt WIP returns on December 6, presenting the Chuck 70 sneaker in “Navy Brown” and “Camo.” The aformentioned CdG restock lands later on December 8 in a number of shades and silhouettes, including the Chuck 70 Hi and Low.

Converse Converse Converse

Drops start soon — The Holiday Heat event wraps up with a new, second installment of Chase the Drip; featuring Converse athletes Kelly Oubre Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. On December 14, a thrifting-inspired Pro Leather Mid sneaker releases alongside an all-white, elevated take on the Pro Leather Ox model.

Each sneaker will be available through Converse’s website on its designated drop day, although stock is limited. Secure a pair while you can — they may not be back again.