Wearing the Converse CX: Chuck Taylors go cyberpunk

When you talk about iconic sneakers, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star has to be one of the first that come to mind. The silhouette is now more than 100 years old, easily withstanding the test of time, a testament to the quality of its design, materials, and just sheer swag. But, like with many things in life, there comes a point when a little rejuvenation couldn't hurt. Enter the "CX," an overhauled version of the Chuck Taylor All Star that Converse claims is an improvement of fit, form, sizing, and function, thanks to new materials that are designed to make the sneaker the most comfortable it's ever been.

The OG lives on — Although the original Chuck Taylor, which has remained largely unchanged for over a century, isn't goin anywhere, Converse hopes that its CX line is here to stay. The brand, which is owned by sportswear giant Nike, says the reimagined Chucks will influence the future of its footwear — all while staying true to the timeless DNA of the All Star.

So what's new in the CX Chuck Taylor? Well, according to Converse, the key lies in three material innovations. That includes the CX stretch canvas, which lets you get the shoe on and off easily; CX foam, a lightweight midsole that makes the shoes feel less like a tank (although they look more like it); and, most importantly perhaps, there's the new rubber outsole design, which makes the back of the CX Disrupt Chucks (pictured here) look like they're wearing a Daft Punk helmet.

Edgar Alvarez / Input

Looks with comfort to match — Before I tell you more about how it feels on feet, let's get this out of the way: If the Disrupt is too extra for you and you'd rather have a more traditional aesthetic, Converse also has the Chuck Taylor All Star CX. That model features a familiar, OG upper that's been upgraded with a new stretch canvas, CX foam, and a transparent housing that covers the midsole and wraps around the toe area.

My first thought when I put on the Disrupts was how easy it was to slide my feet in them. Those of you who have worn the old-school Chuck Taylors know the struggle it is to get those on, especially with the high-tops. Thankfully, that's not the case with the 2020 version, and that's the problem Converse was trying to solve with its CX stretch canvas. Taking them off was an easy task, too, and that's definitely I detail I appreciated instantly.

Personally, I'm into the futuristic look of the Disrupt CX, but I can understand why some people would prefer the model based on the original Chuck. You can't go wrong with either one, though. And if you're style calls for a low-top sneaker, fret not, as there's the new Chuck Taylor Disrupt CX — which has all the same materials as its boot-esque sibling.

Edgar Alvarez / Input

A new era for Chuck Taylors — Look, it's hard to reinvent a classic, but Converse is doing it for the sake of your comfort and durability. Chuck Taylors are already known for lasting forever — my wife, who's in her early 30s, still wears her pair from middle school — and these new materials and technology should only improve on that notion.

After the major flop that was the Chuck Taylor All Star II from 2015, the brand knows firsthand that making the CX a success won't be an easy task. But the Disrupt along with the rest of the CX line, including a collaboration with TakahiroMiyashita TheSoloist, seems promising. Yes, the Disrupt CX I'm wearing right now may make me look like I'm from the future, but that cyperpunk mood is exactly what all of us need right now.

The Disrupt CX drops on Converse.com on March 19th for $120, and other retailers worldwide, where it will be available in a slew of monotone colors that Converse claims are intended to evoke "memories of comfort." They certainly don't hurt my feet, so that's a great start for the CXs.

Edgar Avarez / Input

Edgar Alvarez / Input