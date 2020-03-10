Converse does a complete overhaul of the Chuck Taylor with its new CX line

The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars have remained largely unchanged for nearly a century and yet still endure as one of the most popular sneakers around. Given the unprecedented run, it's hard to imagine Chucks ever falling off. The shoe doesn't need to change, and our grandkids will likely still find the same appeal to the tried-and-true formula. But that doesn't mean a worthy successor can't live alongside it.

Today, Converse announced an unprecedented overhaul of the Chuck Taylor as part of its new CX product series. Using the loose contours of the staple sneaker, the CX provides a full revamp with more modern materials and design cues. Most of what Converse is doing isn't new to the industry, but it's become standard enough that the brand needs to adapt in order to stay current. Three sneakers, all Chuck-inspired, will take on the mantle: the All Star Disrupt CX, Chuck Taylor Disrupt CX, and Chuck Taylor All Star CX.

Converse

Spec talk — The essential changes come in the canvas upper and super comfy, lightweight cushioning. The CX Stretch Canvas is a new material that adapts to the wearer's feet and is easy to take on and off. Think of it as similar to Nike and Adidas' Flyknit and Primeknit, respectively. CX Foam will provide the comfort sneaker consumers have come to expect, as Adidas' Ultra Boost technology sparked Nike, Vans, and several other brands to follow suit with their own developments. For Converse, CX Foam pairs a single-density PolyUrethane insole along with a lightweight phylon midsole. Surrounding the two is a new rubber outsole designed to be more durable and flexible.

Modern optics — From an aesthetic perspective, the three sneakers cast a wide net. The All Star Disrupt CX is a blockier, modern take on high tops, while the Chuck Taylor Disrupt CX is low-cut with a similar heel counter. Finally, the Chuck Taylor All Star CX utilizes transparent foxing to show off the tech inside the sole.