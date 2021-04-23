There’s no better print to declare the approach of summer than Hawaiian print — but instead of donning a patterned shirt, we’ll be sporting the look on our feet. London-based vintage store Beyond Retro has teamed up with Converse to salvage second-hand Hawaiian shirts and turn them into upcycled iterations of the Chuck 70 High and a Chuck 70 Low sneakers. Each pair is one-of-a-kind and boasts its own distinct textures, patterns, and shades.

Converse’s new kicks come just after its parent company, Nike, debuted a similar design. The Swoosh’s SB line prepped the coveted Dunk High sneaker for summer by also dressing it entirely in a Hawaiian print, packing a little more heat into one of its hottest silhouettes — and giving a subtle nod to 4/20. With its hibiscus print, the sneaker reportedly nods to Maui Wowie aka Maui Waui, a Hawaiian weed strain known for its tropical sweetness. And while Converse’s upcycled shoes don’t share the same message, they do give off an equally relaxed look — and are definitely easier to cop than any Dunk model right now.

Upcycled and upgraded — Both Beyond Retro and Converse sourced Hawaiian shirts from across the U.S. to reassemble them into vibrant uppers for a Chuck 70 High and Chuck 70 Low sneakers. According to the companies, the project diverted over 7,000 tropical shirts from ending up in a landfill.

Converse

To make the upcycled look more obvious, each sneaker opts for a duo-panel design, with each side mismatching the other. While each pair’s look differs, many of the sneakers sport vivid shades like orange, yellow, and red alongside patterns like tie-dye, leafy graphics, and floral prints.

The tongue and laces of each sneaker don’t boast a Hawaiian print, instead donning a clean cream hue. Despite their lack of pattern, both the tongue and laces are made of 100 percent recycled materials, keeping in check with the sustainable aspect of the shoe. Rubber toe caps and midsoles match the upper’s cream accents.

Converse