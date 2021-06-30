Telfar may have another hit bag with its Converse duffle collab

Telfar and Converse are about to try their hands at their own it-bag. The two brands will continue their partnership this week with the release of a new duffle bag that can’t possibly be as hot as Telfar’s Shopping Bag, but is nonetheless a serious upgrade from your standard gym fare.

The “TC” logo that’s typically raised at the center of the hit Shopping Bag is now wedged perfectly onto the circular ends of the bag. This time, the iconography also begets function — as external mesh pockets are incorporated into the shape. The rest of the white and blue bag falls in line with the old-school sensibilities the partnership has run with so far, complete with Converse’s retro logo.

Telfar and Converse’s attempt at a hot gym big will release this Friday, July 2, kicking off the next round of their collaborative products.

New kicks and apparel are also on the way — Following up the duffle bag will be Telfar’s take on Converse’s Pro Leather and slides. The former has been transformed into a muted slip-on, which would make it a great choice for wearing to and from and the gym just like slides.

Short running shorts and baggy sweat shorts are the highlights of the apparel and also encapsulate the current debate over which short length is ideal (for now, a five-inch inseam is winning out). Ringer tanks, T-shirts, and a lightweight jersey hoodie will also be included and make a case for old-school athletic apparel’s superiority — similar to what Noah has done with its two Adidas collections.

We won’t have to wait long for the second part of Telfar and Converse’s drop, as they’ll drop just four days later on July 6. All the gear will be available on both parties’ websites, where prices will start at $60 for the tanks and slides and top out at $120 for the duffle bag. And while we can’t expect re-ups similar to Telfar’s iconic bag, at least the prices continue the brand’s prioritization of accessibility.