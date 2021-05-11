Cottweiler's Reebok Zig 3D Storm Hydro is low key one of the best collabs this year

Reebok’s Zig 3D Storm Hydro, which just debuted last month, is not only our favorite Reebok sneaker in a minute but also one of the best sneakers to drop this year. It’s basically a Lamborghini for your feet, and the unique fastening system is as dynamic as the luxury car’s doors. Even though there was no clear room for improvement, the sneaker just got even better with an assist from Cottweiler.

The UK-based, concept-driven clothing brand has given the Sig 3D Storm Hydro a makeover inspired by rock formations and natural elements as part of its ongoing “New Age Traveler” capsule with Reebok. This idea goes beyond the “Alabaster” and “Black” color schemes and includes a ShelterShield TPU shroud that’s infused with sawdust.

As Reebok tells it, the collaborative sneaker “balances old-world inspiration, natural materials, and the silhouette’s modern technological prowess.” We’ll just say it’s a piping hot sneaker and an encouraging sign for the brand’s nascent resurgence.

Reebok Reebok Reebok Reebok

Pick a version — Cottweiler has created two color schemes for the Zig 3D Storm Hydro, with either black or off-white paired with earthy tones. The “Alabaster” variant mixes shades of yellow and white with orange and brown and will likely look even better with wear. The “Black” version, meanwhile, is a tad more simple with two shades of tan and sparse purple accents.

Cottweiler branding appears subtly with its “C” logo faintly printed onto the heel and toecap just below the speed laces’ anchor. Anything else would be superfluous, as the fastening system involving two simple hooks becomes even more striking with the new colors. Each time you secure the shoe it’ll bring a smile to your face — similar to the joy of the Niobium Concept 1, my personal pick for the best shoe of 2020.

The wait won’t be long — Both pairs of Cottweiller’s Zig 3D Storm Hydro are set to release at 10 a.m. this Friday, May 14, through Reebok’s website and select other retailers. The $180 price tag is a reasonable ask for the tech involved, and if enough people sleep on this potential sneaker of the year candidate you won’t have to pay more and turn to the resale market.

Key collaborations helped New Balance become the most interesting sneaker brand of last year, and if Reebok follows up its Cottweiller drop with more bangers it could enjoy a similar climb back to the top tier.