Crocs brings comfort to hiking with revamped 'All-Terrain' shoes

Some people live, breathe, and eat in their Crocs. But the true Crocs enthusiasts test the limits of their footwear in the most challenging environment of all: the great outdoors. Lucky for them, the comfy footwear brand is upping its hiking styles with two new silhouettes that may just be your next go-to, too.

Take a hike — Building on Crocs’s “All-Terrain” division, the two styles are designed for all your outdoor strolls and treks. The styles build on the Classic All-Terrain Sandal and the Classic All-Terrain Flip, a revamped version of the classic clog and a summer sandal staple, respectively. Instead of the closed upper from the original clog, the All-Terrain Sandal is fitted with double straps on the upper and an adjustable turbo strap at the heel. Croslite foam ensures they’re as lightweight as ever, but rugged lug outsoles provide increased traction and support.

Crocs Crocs Crocs

The sandal appears in a myriad of new colors, from “Solid Black/Oxygen” to a beige-and-gray “Marble.” Gray “Microchip,” olive green “Aloe,” and white are also listed on the website. Each features seven holes on each foot to add the Jibbitz charms of your choosing.

The “Classic All-Terrain Flip” takes on the appearance of a pair of flip-flops. While the beach-like sandal may not seem like a solid first choice on the trails, Crocs has enhanced the shoe’s outsole and midsole with more grip that won’t send you sliding. Crocs branding takes its place on the straps, and you can add a total of eight Jibbitz charms for personalization.

Crocs Crocs Crocs

Crocs is king — Crocs has gotten experimental with its outdoor footwear sector over the past few years and risen to streetwear popularity thanks to plenty of collaborations from Beams to Salehe Bembury. Although the DNA of the shoes doesn’t change much, each new iteration appears to be more tactical than the last, be it through new straps, texturized constructions, or pockets galore. The latest sandal and flip-flops may not be the most tech-based or complex, but they do offer just the right amount of comfort and support — arguably the two most key factors in finding the right hiking shoe.

You can shop the full Crocs “All-Terrain” collection on its website and snag a summer deal if you act quick — a couple of color schemes are on sale right now. And if you don’t see yourself putting in Appalachian Trail miles in Crocs flip-flops, at least you have an option for the cool-down stroll.