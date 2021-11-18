Awake NY’s Crocs are covered in hearts and come with a matching sweatsuit

Home is where the heart is, and if you’re up to trend, it’s also where your Crocs are. As the pandemic made plenty of work remote and people opted for more comfortable footwear, the rubber clogs exploded in popularity — prompting hot celebrity and brand collaborations.

Yet Crocs’ newest partner, Awake NY, wants to combine the rubber clogs with the sentiment “home is where the heart is.” Following nearly two years of the pandemic, Awake NY’s founder and creative director Angelo Baque sought to infuse the collaboration with love, recognizing the importance of family and the support they gave him throughout the pandemic.

We <3 Crocs — “We’ve spent the past 18 months confined to our homes,” said Baque in a press release. “Whether we were physically with family or connecting electronically with chosen family, it’s the people we love that have helped us through this uncertain time. The concept of ‘family’ has evolved, especially in the face of the pandemic. Whether it’s family that’s blood-related or not, the ones closest to us have gotten us through this past year and a half.”

Awake NY Awake NY Awake NY

In designing the two-piece capsule, which includes two versions of Crocs’ Classic Clog, Baque was particularly inspired by his childhood trips to his grandmother’s apartment in Washington Heights, where he spent summers growing up. Evoking the connection between him and his grandmother — or any “energetic cord we feel with the people we love,” he said — the two clogs come decorated in a heart pattern.

One rubber slipper features a bright purple base accented with blue hearts, while the other goes minimal with a black base with white hearts. Each Croc comes with New York-themed Jibbitz charms and is available in full family sizing — naturally. Matching sweatpants and hoodies complete the look with Awake NY branding and a “home is where the heart is” graphic. The full collection is modeled by friends (and family) of Awake NY, including Swizz Beatz, Elise Peterson, Laura Stylez, Chase Infinite, and Baque himself.

Awake NY Awake NY Awake NY Awake NY