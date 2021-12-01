These Crocs are all you need for hiking and surviving this gruesome winter

Throughout growing popularity and celebrity collaborations, Crocs have remained true to what they are: comfortable house shoes. The brand’s newest partnership with Beams, however, redefines the rubber clog as one suitable for all terrains, outfitting the shoe in buckles, pockets, and hefty outsole details.

Beams first teamed up with Crocs in 2019, just prior to the footwear label’s newfound fame. And while the Japanese brand couldn’t offer a celebrity endorsement — which Crocs now has plenty of — it presented clogs like no other, with translucent visors, fringe, and fanny packs fit for carrying your tiniest belongings. Now, its fourth collaboration with Crocs similarly balances form and function, but with a military and outdoor-inspired twist.

Climb in your Crocs — Beams has made two different versions of the Crocs, each in two colors. The first, dubbed the All-Terrain Military Clog, features mutiple pockets, molle webbing, and a beefed-up outsole ideal for hiking up more than your household stairs. Arriving in black and olive green, the hefty Croc also includes a large, removable pocket with a buckle closure, a sync system that allows for an additional pocket, and nylon details. If you’re seeking shoes with storage, consider this model your go-to.

Crocs Crocs Crocs Crocs

For those more interested in the street style aspect of rubber clogs, Beams has prepped an All-Terrain Outdoor Clog in a tonal black as well as a tan and gray palette. Boasting a rugged outsole comparable to the Military Clog, the slipper can be taken hiking, fishing, or even on a quick bodega run — as the name suggests, the Crocs are suitable for any terrain. And with multiple pockets for storage, a fashionable buckle, and webbing syncs, the Outdoor Clog is sure to delight any gorp enthusiast.

No proxy needed — While this partnership marks the fourth time Beams and Crocs have worked together, it’s the first to be distributed globally, meaning shoppers won’t have to enlist a proxy to get their hands on the sturdy slippers. Launching in two installments, the military pack drops on December 2, with the outdoor pack set to launch in early 2022. Each clog will release at both Greenhouse and Crocs’ websites for $80 — a reasonable cost considering you’re getting a slipper, hiking shoe, and backpack rolled into one.