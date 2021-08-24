Free & Easy’s awesome Crocs are meant for relaxing at the beach (or at home)

Crocs is cashing in on its newfound fame with another collaboration — but this time, the partnership is actually about relaxing in your slippers, not celebrity clout. With the help of Los Angeles-based brand Free & Easy, the rubber clog company has made two ombre Croc models that channel the authentic, laid-back spirit of both brands.

Deviating from Crocs’ endless star partnerships — which span from Justin Bieber to Bad Bunny — this team-up brings the slipper brand back to its roots. Here, its rubber clog isn’t “ironically ugly fashion;” it’s simply serving its purpose as a comfortable slip-on shoe. And without the overwhelming hype that surrounds celebrity Croc collaborations, consumers actually have a chance to indulge in one of the brand’s limited-edition styles.

Take it Free & Easy — Free & Easy may not be as big of a name as Croc’s past partners, but the under-the-radar brand has its own A-list fans including LeBron James, Harry Styles, John Mayer, and Adele. Known for its signature “Don’t Trip” mantra, Free & Easy stocks casual offerings like hoodies, baseball caps, and tees all meant to emulate the brand’s sunny and chill attitude — which Free & Easy says translates to its co-branded Crocs.

Max Wanger Max Wanger Max Wanger Max Wanger

The collaborative range includes Crocs’ Classic Clog, as well as its Slide model. Both come dressed in a vivid gradient of orange, yellow, and blue, meant to mimic the shades of a California sunset. In contrast, white covers the shoes’ insoles, outsoles, and straps.

For further “good vibes,” Jibbitz charms decorate the upper of the slippers. Shapes like a rainbow, sunglasses, dice, planet Earth, and a wave represent the laidback attitude of Southern California, while Free & Easy’s “Don’t Trip” slogan reminds wearers to not overthink — just slip on your Crocs and relax.

Crocs

Summer forever — With summer and prime beach time coming to an end, the Free & Easy Crocs arrive at the perfect time. Their sunny design will come in handy once the temperature starts to drop soon — just make sure to accessorize with socks.

Both the Classic Clog and Classic Slide can be found on Free & Easy’s website and the Crocs website. The rubber shoes retail for $70 and $40 respectively, meaning you can channel Californian vibes for less than the cost of an airline ticket. Trust, Free & Easy’s Crocs are more comfortable than a cramped airplane seat.