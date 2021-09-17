Hidden Valley Ranch has the funniest (and tastiest) Crocs of the year

The great Crocs resurgence has counted the likes of Justin Bieber, Diplo, and Post Malone as key collaborators — and now the club is growing to include... Hidden Valley Ranch.

Those looking to rep their favorite dressing turned condiment on foot are in luck, as Crocs’ latest collaboration brings a pair of creamy white Classic Clogs. Green speckles across the foam bring home the ranch look, while a total of nine Jibbitz charms rep the wide range of foods people like to dip in the sauce.

There's a collection of vegetables, pizza, chicken, hamburger, and fries along with one choice I have to question, a taco. Admittedly, I do not understand the appeal of ranch one bit — and have been scarred by the smell of a ranch dressing fountain at an Eric Andre event years back— but never have I ever heard of people putting it on a taco instead of sour cream. It sounds like freak behavior to me, but then again wearing ranch Crocs is also freakish in the most hilarious way.

Crocs Crocs Crocs

Here’s what you do, ranch lovers — Noted ranch lover and rapper Saweetie is helping to promote the unexpected Crocs x Hidden Valley collaboration. Fans in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York can click on the sticker in her Instagram story to have a chance at receiving delivery of the Crocs along with a bottle of ranch and pizza.

For a chance to purchase, ranch enthusiasts can also enter into a draw on Crocs’ website beginning today at 2 p.m. ET and ending at 12 p.m. ET September 20. But the real countdown, in my mind, is until someone inevitably films a video of them dipping a carrot stick into one of the Crocs filled with ranch spilling out of the holes.