Crocs taps Lazy Oaf for an otherworldly collection of rubber clogs

Crocs are officially part of the streetwear scene now, not just because of their popularity but largely thanks to the sheer number of collaborations. The shoe brand has partnered with everyone from Balenciaga to Salehe Bembury, and up next on its roster is lifestyle brand Lazy Oaf. Together, the duo has created a collection of rubber slippers inspired by otherworldly references.

“Our mission is to make everyone feel comfortable in their own shoes, so it felt only natural to partner with Lazy Oaf — a brand that shares our passion of creativity and self-expression,” said Crocs Senior Marketing Director Yann Le Bozec in a statement. “We think [Crocs are] the ultimate shoe for anyone craving that ‘Lazy’ lifestyle,” added Lazy Oaf Creative Director Gemma Shiel. Lazy Oaf was attracted to the “lo-fi aesthetic and unpretentiousness of Crocs,” she said, noting that the rubber slippers have always been a staple in Lazy Oaf campaigns.

Make a statement — Both brands lean hard into maximalist aesthetics for their upcoming shoes and accompanying Jibbitz charms. Their range of three clogs begins with the Mega Crush Croc, a chunky slipper dressed in tie dye print and decorated with ditsy flower clips. Its stacked platform incorporates a metallic purple midsole that comes sandwiched between the upper and two-toned sole. It’s fair to say the shoe will elevate your outfits in more ways than one.

Lazy Oaf Lazy Oaf Lazy Oaf Lazy Oaf

Up next, Lazy Oaf has doused the Classic Croc in a neon green tone, which gradients to bright yellow in another tie-dye-esque manner. An additional statement is made with oversized teddy bear Jibbitz, which were designed in a translucent material to look slimy. The teddy bear theme continues on the last clog, a lined Classic Croc, which sees a lavender teddy bear head stitched onto its toe box similar to Jeremy Scott’s beloved Adidas shoes. Shearling padding finishes off the clog for a cozy feel.

Out of this world — The shoes themselves are weird — in a good way — but set designer Penny Mills and photographer Laura Allard-Fleischl fully give the clogs an sci-fi look in their campaign. Models stomp around miniature doomsday sets and extraterrestrial props to show the Crocs in their element, styling the shoes with equally bizarre Lazy Oaf pieces.

The full collection, including the three Crocs and range of Jibbitz, will be available on Lazy Oaf’s website on May 19. Prices start at £64 GBP, or around $80, making the collaboration one of Crocs’ more digestible ones. As for the designs themselves, only the bold should consider styling them.