Crocs's Mellow slides are like clouds for your feet

Performance and outdoor footwear are all the rage right now, but Crocs is doubling down on comfort. Its latest collection, aptly named the Mellow Collection, features a modern slide that’s meant to add a new level of relaxation to your footwear arsenal.

One of the biggest selling points on a pair of Crocs — whether it’s the classic clog, sandal, or even boot — is that it’s just plain comfortable. It’s as easy on your feet when you’re walking the city as it is in your house. The Mellow Collection takes that comfort a step further, if you will, with the help of LiteRide foam, a material designed to melt your feet into the squishy footbed.

Something to sink your feet into — The slides are described as a “mood-boosting silhouette” or as a recovery slide option, thanks to the upper window’s breathability and the LiteRide foam. When you step into them, the insole compresses to support the movement of your foot so that you’re not stepping into a flat insole. There are four four colors to choose from: black, white “Atmosphere,” beige “Bone,” and light blue “Pure Water.”

The brand also has other slides in its inventory, but none quite as supportive as the Mellow. Its Baya or classic slide are perhaps the most similar, but the Mellow’s band covers more of your forefoot instead of the others’ thinner band. There also isn’t an option to add your beloved Jibbitz to the new version.

Does the world need more slides? — Crocs is arguably one of the hottest shoe brands on the market, so it has some power in its footwear designs. But it’s hard not to draw an immediate comparison to Yeezy’s slides, which are molded in a similarly rounded shape. Kanye recently dug into Adidas’s Adilette slides, and people are eager to see if Crocs will get the same treatment.

Still, slides and mules are just as popular as sneakers these days, and Crocs has been at the forefront of the comfortable shoe trend for a minute. Thanks to high-end collabs and innovative releases, the brand flipped its reputation from lame to closet staple. Yeezy similarities aside, the Mellow is likely to be a favorite for the diehard Crocs fans and slide lovers alike.

The Crocs Mellow slides are available now for $50 on the brand’s website. If the clogs have never been your thing, maybe these will turn you to the Crocs side.