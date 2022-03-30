Dapper Dan and Gap’s ‘Dap’ hoodie is back and much easier to purchase

Dapper Dan and Gap debuted their first collaboration earlier this month with hoodies that sold out just as quickly as they appeared. A second chance has arrived, though, with four hoodies easy to get at pre-order and giving a fresh take to a Gap classic.

Revamp your (summer) wardrobe — The invitation for fans to swipe a hoodie from the site was announced by Dapper Dan via Instagram as a token of appreciation for all the support on the first drop. Hoodies are available in new rose pink, golden, sky blue, and black color schemes and the arched “Gap” logo is replaced with “Dap.” Sizes are inclusive, ranging from XS to XXXL, and the 77-percent cotton and 23-percent recycled polyester construction give it a nice heft.

Gap Gap Gap

Hailing from Harlem— Dapper Dan, born Daniel Day, is a Harlem-based designer for the ages. His mile-long resume includes recent collaborations with Gucci and work with some of hip-hop’s finest, from Eric B. & Rakim to Jay-Z, long before the establishment paid him his due. He’s well-known for tinkering with well-known brand logos, which makes his Gap-to-Dap play all the more fitting.

The legendary designer lends himself to the campaign imagery, making the hoodie his own by styling it with silk scarves, crisp button-downs, and ski glasses. As opposed to Yeezy Gap hoodies — which had complaints of an overly cropped fit, late production, and subpar quality — the Dapper Dan collab infuses both parties’ ethos for quality and original imagery. You will still have to wait a little while for delivery, but that’s the concession necessary for a guaranteed pre-order.

Each has a price tag of $98 on the Gap website, about $40 more then the regular Gap hoodies, but the resell market has dug its claws into the release with some listed as high as $1,500 on StockX. Pick up one (or more) of the hoodies now and you can expect delivery by July.