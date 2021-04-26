David Beckham gets his own ‘Inter Miami’ Adidas Ultra Boost sneaker

David Beckham isn’t exactly a mainstay in the sneaker world, but he’s about to get his own sneaker to commemorate his transition to team ownership.

Adidas will release a Beckham and Inter Miami CF-themed Ultra Boost DNA Clima, taking its colors from the MLS team founded three years ago. The white and pink sneaker features black paint streaks — and those who want to tie it to Beckham’s days at Real Madrid can do so easily as its away uniform is currently pink. Beckham’s name also appears on the tongue and again on the sneaker’s insole.

With its heavily textured Primeknit upper and robust cage, the Ultra Boost DNA Clima bears a resemblance to the ZX 8000, a popular choice for soccer hooligans and British ravers alike. This association only strengthens the sneaker's ties to the sport, making it a strong choice for soccer fans. And because of its use of moisture-wicking, highly breathable Clima tech, it’s also a great sneaker for summer.

Adidas

A rare Beckham sneaker that isn’t a boot — Around the same time Beckham moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid, he also inked a lifetime deal with Adidas reportedly valued at $160 million. In the years since their partnership has born plenty of soccer boots — but proper sneakers have been rarer.

It’s been eight years since Beckham and Adidas released a sneaker for everyday wear, as 2012 bore a handful of kicks under the former players’ own line. Among the lot was ZX 800, an even more technical version of the venerated ZX 8000. Beckham also played a role in marketing Adidas’ 25th anniversary of the Predator boot in 2018, which included a modified version fit for non-sporting use, but the new Ultra Boost DNA Clima ends a long period of dormancy for Beckham kicks’.

Adidas