A former DHL employee stole $60,000 worth of Nike products

A former DHL employee in Memphis has been charged with stealing $60,000 worth of Nike merchandise.

Chamon Davis was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by Nike that uncovered her scheme, according to local news channel WREG. Police say she used duplicate tracking numbers to have the items shipped to a different address, and Davis has already confessed to the crime. Davis was released from jail Tuesday after being charged with theft of property, and she’s due back in court later this month.

Approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise scheduled to be delivered Monday has been recovered, while the rest has yet to be accounted for. It’s also unclear how long Nike had been investigating the thefts out of Memphis, which is also where the company’s primary U.S. distribution center is based.

Nike

Wondering where your sneakers went? — Reports of theft during the shipping process aren’t uncommon for sneakerheads, although they’re usually anecdotal.

A Jacksonville, Florida sneaker boutique did, however, had to cancel its release of the coveted Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” in October after its entire stock of the shoe was stolen. The boutique’s Instagram page said the shipment had been swiped somewhere in between Nike’s warehouses and the FedEx distribution center.

Numerous individuals have also reported having their Nike shipments stolen while in the hands of FedEx, including high profile releases of the Off-White Dunk Low and Fragment x Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1. Nike didn’t respond to Input’s request for comment on how it planned to address the accusations of theft, while FedEx said only that “the safety and security of our customers' shipments is a top priority and we are investigating these allegations.”