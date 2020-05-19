This Air Jordan 1 x Dior unboxing shows off why hypebeasts are buying for $13K

The collaboration between Jordan Brand and Dior is, without a doubt, one of the most highly anticipated of 2020. Set to debut this past April, the "Air Dior" capsule actually got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. And while neither Nike nor Dior have confirmed when the apparel and sneakers they made will be dropping, once the products start getting in the hands (and feet) of celebrities and other social media influencers, it's usually a sign that an official launch is imminent. Today, we got a good look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior, thanks to a video unboxing on Instagram from artist Daniel Arsham.

Dior Oblique details — Arsham gives us the best glimpse yet at the "Air Dior" Jordan 1, which is rumored to come with a $2,000 price tag, including its fancy packaging and accessories the sneakers will come with. In the video, the first thing Arsham pulls out (besides a personal letter from Dior Men's Artistic Director Kim Jones) is a shoe insole that bares the luxury fashion house's signature Oblique motif in an all-over pattern. Similar jacquard details carry over to the Jordan 1's tongue, and Arsham showed what we already knew: the Air Dior sneaker is limited to 8,500 pairs, and each one is numbered.

If you think a $2,000 MSRP is high, just wait until these hit the resale market en masse and that number is going to seem quite low in comparison. There are already a couple of pairs up for grabs on GOAT, with prices starting at $13,050 — and you can be damn sure that price will only go up as brand new pairs become rarer and rarer after launch.

High-fashion goodies — Not surprisingly, given Dior's attention to detail, its Air Jordan 1s come with dust bags, not only for the sneakers themselves but also the extra laces and a metal hangtag that combines Air Dior with Nike's trademark Jordan Wings logo.

“Every collaboration we do starts from a genuine connection and desire to expand the dimensions of each brand through creativity and design innovation," Martin Lotti, Jordan Brand VP of Design, said in a blog post last year after Jordan announced its collab with Dior. "Our partnership with Maison Dior will offer a new look into the style of basketball and blend high-end streetwear with luxury fashion. We will pay homage to both brands' rich iconography and draw inspiration from our heritage.”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior will arrive later this year alongside a low-top version, featuring the same Dior-covered Swoosh, premium Italian leather, and hand-painted edges that are going to make these sneakers some of the hottest in streetwear and fashion.