Dior's Air Jordan collection is finally dropping next month

The Air Dior collection has received no shortage of attention, from its debut in December at Art Basel to a postponed release because of the coronavirus. Now, the polarizing collaboration between Air Jordan and Dior finally has a firm release date: July 8.

Ready-to-wear pieces and accessories will be available at select Dior stores, but securing the centerpiece Air Jordan 1s won't be as easy as walking into a store. The $2,000 sneakers will release through some sort of exclusive "online experience," the details of which have yet to be announced.

A refresher on the goods — The apparel, first unveiled in March, runs from athleisure to more classic menswear as imagined by the French luxury house. Basketball shorts that nod to the iconic Chicago Bulls shorts are done up in silk, as is a bomber jacket and matching pants, the latter of which takes loose inspiration from Air Jordan's iconic flight suit.

On the more formal end is a wool suit with subtle "Air Dior" branding on the buttons, as well as a cashmere sweater, polo, jacquard tie, and silk scarf. Accessories also include a bob hat and a leather pouch and wallet.

The biggest draw, if you aren't a sneakerhead who's rolled their eyes at this collaboration, is of course the Air Jordan 1s. They'll come in both High and Low versions, both of which are handmade in Italy with premium leather. Purists have decried their lack of originality, but those who are logo crazed will still jump at the AJ1s adorned with Dior's signature oblique pattern on the Swoosh.

When the 'rona hit — All the goods were slated to hit select Dior stores and pop-ups in April until COVID-19 necessitated a postponement. While stores have already been opening up across the United States, the ongoing risk is likely behind the decision to keep the sneaker release online-only. Customers will almost certainly still line up for the apparel, but at least it won't be as crazy as it would be for the Air Jordan 1s.

Stay tuned for release details for the sneakers and cross your fingers that you'll even have a chance at the exclusive "online experience." The $2,000 price tag is already prohibitive enough, but it's possible that few will even have access to purchase.

