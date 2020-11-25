Dior has $9,000 skis for you to hit the slopes in this winter

We’ve spent a lot more time outside this year thanks to the pandemic. But now that it’s getting colder, outside isn’t looking too appealing. At least, until Dior dropped its new monogram ski collection, meant to be worn on the streets and on the slopes. Catch me outside, how 'bout that?

Now, you can hit the slopes in fashionable and useful ways. Designed by the brand’s menswear artistic director Kim Jones, the new capsule marries Dior’s luxury and class with practicality — something high-end brands often struggle to achieve. By working with a lineup of collaborators, Jones has achieved an array of functional pieces, riffing on the best of classic sportswear and workwear.

Slope style — The collection includes ready-to-wear pieces, accessories, and actual winter sports gear like skis, a snowboard, and a helmet. For the apparel portion of the capsule, Jones worked with Descente, a Japanese-based brand known for its ski wear and for considering the needs of the athletes wearing the styles. Together, they created high-performance pieces, embellished with a “Dior” monogram print, combining their expertise and minimalist design. The duo also took inspiration from vintage pictures of Japanese winter sports to design yellow and purple puffers, a metallic silver shell jacket, and navy trousers.

Dior

Jones then turned to AK Skis to create a pair of couture skis and a luxury snowboard, coated in Dior’s signature navy and black Oblique monogram print. The Swedish ski company employed a sandwiched wood construction — much like official racing skis — so Dior’s version can perform at the highest levels, even when worn by the most experienced skiers.

For additional gear, Jones partnered with POC, another Swedish company specializing in protective equipment. The two designed a navy, Dior-branded helmet, complete with side padding to keep your ears warm. Safety has never looked so chic. Other pieces in the capsule include reflective yellow Dior goggles, navy branded ski poles, and a monogram logo sweatshirt. You can also subtly flex in the ski lodge with a Dior-print headband and any of these winter-ready sunglasses.

It’s pricey to look icy — Since the collection hasn’t dropped yet, certain pricing details are unknown. Pieces like the headband, however, are expected to cost around $295, while the designer skis will go for $8,852. You might be better off putting this on your holiday wish list.

The men’s exclusive capsule gets even more exclusive than just the price. Dior's ski lineup of items only launches in select boutiques, including a new pop-up in Soho. Other locations worldwide, like Osaka and Tokyo, will also have access to the items. Participating stores compliment the ski collection with a floor-to-ceiling installation of LED mesh screens that project patterns and hypnotize you into buying the designer goods. Or at least that’s what we’ll tell ourselves, right?