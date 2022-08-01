Dior’s debut digital clothing arrives through Gran Turismo 7

Dior is revving up for its first digital clothing project. The luxury label has partnered with racing game Gran Turismo 7, one of the longest running franchises in the gaming world, to bring its styles to the virtual world. The digital collection was designed by Kim Jones and will include avatar skins and a customized vintage car.

Designer brands like Gucci, Burberry, and Prada have already paved their way in the metaverse, partnering with Roblox, releasing digital clothing, and offering NFTs. Dior has been more tentative, only testing the virtual waters through a 2021 collaboration with avatar platform Ready Player Me. Its partnership with Gran Turismo 7 (GT7), however, is the racing game’s first with a luxury fashion house.

High-end horsepower — “This dialogue between Dior and the world of video games is a renewed invitation to push back the limits of creativity and imagination,” Jones said in a press release. His designs, both in the collection’s clothing and customized car, demonstrate this luxe look. Racing has never looked so refined.

Dior

Within GT7, players can try on a yellow and gray jumpsuit, matching gloves, and Diorizon shoes rendered for the video game. Each piece features Dior’s monogram Oblique branding and a Christian Dior Atelier Avenue Montaigne patch. A racing inspired “47” logo also appears on the jumpsuit, referencing Christian Dior’s inaugural fashion show in 1947.

The same number has been splashed on the Jones-designed vintage car, a De Tomaso Mangusta. In contrast to the bright yellow jumpsuit, the vehicle boasts a pastel yellow palette accented by light gray stripes. “Dior” branding decorates the side of the car.

Players can top off the virtual look with a gray helmet, which features a mirrored blue lens covered in Dior’s monogram Oblique logo. The sides and back of the headgear flaunt additional Dior branding, making the helmet’s designer known at any angle (and perhaps any speed).