Dior’s Kim Jones goes translucent for his Converse Chuck 70 sneaker

Converse started off the year by announcing a slew of upcoming collaborations. Among them, Dior’s Kim Jones was to follow-up a Nike Air Max 95 duo with another project, which Converse is now ready to unveil. The two have debuted a collaborative eight-piece collection, including six unisex garments and two pairs of Converse’s iconic Chuck 70 — all set to release less than a week from today, April 1.

For the clothing capsule, Jones has kept styles clean and contemporary. Both a plain khaki and white tee are suitable for layering, while olive and red parkas are great for April showers. All pieces are quarantine friendly too, especially a navy pullover offering both warmth and sensibility along with comfort. The stand-out style from the unisex clothing, though, is no doubt the sweatshirt’s matching navy cargo pants, which unbutton halfway up the pant leg and add a sophisticated touch to any laidback outfit.

Clear-cut details — Other than offering elevated basics, Jones’ clothing seems underwhelming. There’s nothing new or exciting about the garments — but luckily, the same feeling doesn’t apply to the designer’s collaborative sneakers. Jones has subtly updated Converse’s Chuck 70 with trending utilitarian elements, including a translucent rubber housing.

Converse

Acting as a cage over a large portion of the shoe’s upper, the clear rubber layer extends towards the heel and eyestays. There, Converse’s classic rubber heel has been enlarged to cover most of the heel and add a more formal look to the iconic silhouette. The sneaker’s rubber midsole has been similarly altered, boasting a wave-like shape by elevating in the middle of the shoe’s sides.

Not to leave any piece untouched, even the underfoot of the sneaker has been transformed. To provide more traction on urban landscapes, Jones reengineered the outsole with a new diamond grid pattern. The brown gum outsole also sports split and indented parts to make way for Converse branding. Up top, the brand’s usual logos sit on the medial side, while Kim Jones branding arrives on the tongue and sock-liner.

Converse

Expect a drop next week — Two iterations of this Chuck 70, served in black or “Natural Ivory,” are set to release within the week alongside Jones’ collaborative clothing capsule. Launching April 8 on Converse’s website, the collection will range from £40 GBP to £230 GBP (approximately $55 to $317 USD).

Kim Jones’ appeal aside, these updated Chuck 70 sneakers offer a simple yet elevated look to the classic silhouette. While quarantine has kept us from going out to most places — or dressing up for such settings — vaccine rollout will hopefully change that, and these Kim Jones x Converse shoes are prepared to serve either grocery store or karaoke bar looks.