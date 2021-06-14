Dior and Sacai go big on their first collaboration with 57 co-branded pieces

In fashion, it’s good to have friends in the right places — something that isn’t a problem for Kim Jones, creative director of Dior Homme. As reported by WWD, Jones is linking up with longtime friend and Sacai founder Chitose Abe to create an extensive Dior x Sacai collection, including shoes, apparel, and accessories. The 57 piece capsule marks the first time the two brands have collaborated.

“Sacai is one of my first stops when I go to Japan,” Jones told WWD. “I’ve always loved [Chitose Abe] and I just think she’s one of the coolest women in the world. And we talked about doing this since I was at Vuitton, and then finally it happened.” Jones, who left Vuitton in 2018, has been with Dior since. According to a press release, the designer’s wide-ranging collection draws from both Dior and Sacai’s heritage, described as a “true fusion” of creative visions.

Getting Sacai’s foot in the Dior — Paying tribute to both fashion labels, the collection keeps it minimal: Think navy and white, expert tailoring, and elevated ‘80s streetwear. Classic Dior silhouettes like overcoats and the Saddle bag have been reworked with Sacai-favored fabrics like Japanese denim and utilitarian nylon with added pockets and drawstrings. As a key piece in Dior’s heritage, the Saddle bag has been modified in multiple ways, some of which mix leather with nylon in an olive and orange color scheme reminiscent of bomber jackets (some iterations of which are also included in the collection).

Dior x Sacai

To give Dior’s refined footwear a more utilitarian look, Sacai has added layers to the brand’s Snow and Explorer boots, blending shades of navy, white, and cream. In a similar fashion, jewelry sports Dior’s “CD” Icon logo in sturdy gold and silver-finish brass, while Sacai adds a delicate touch with pearls. Other accessories include a range of hats, spanning from a casual white bucket hat to military-esque wool berets.

With an overall white and navy color scheme, the collection is easy to mix and match. Floral sweaters can be paired with denim workwear jackets, while white pants combine nicely with a matching white sweatshirt and white buckled backpack. To complete the collaboration, the Dior logo is transformed with the Sacai logo being written inside the “i” in Dior.

Dior x Sacai

So many pieces, so much money — ”Dior is a very respected heritage brand which I’ve admired ever since I decided to become a designer, so it's a huge honor,” Abe told WWD about the partnership. “It’s also a brand that has historically demonstrated the history of innovation, but I’m sure that for a Maison like this, the decision to add another brand name to its own is not taken lightly. Doing so shows that it is committed to always being innovative and challenging.”

Both brands have seemingly adapted to post-pandemic trends with their new collaboration, blending Dior’s refined, timeless models with Sacai’s utilitarian, for-the-people style. Their work has resulted in a top-tier collection, sure to be considered one of this year’s best. High demand, budget, and limited stock, however, will determine if you can land any of the capsule’s 57 pieces — and if you’ve already followed the drop of Dior’s Air Jordan collaboration, you know it won’t be easy.

So ‘80s. Dior x Sacai

Pieces from Dior and Sacai’s partnership won’t start releasing until November 2021, so you’ve got time to save up. Prices for the collection will most likely range in the thousands, but for now, we’ll pretend we have the money to don such luxury. The illusion won’t be shattered until the fall, when we see Travis Scott — or even his daughter, Stormi — wearing the hottest collaboration of the year.