Disney gets into the face mask game with Baby Yoda, Hulk, and more

Enough time has elapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic for us to reach peak face mask. And if anything was going to signal that moment, it's Mickey Mouse stepping into the mix with his horde of intellectual property.

Disney has unveiled a range of face masks featuring characters from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and more. Available in small, medium, and large sizes, they could be the solution to getting your child to wear a mask — or the Star Wars fanboy who's since resisted. They are not, however, intended for surgical or industrial use.

Baby Yoda... and everyone else — Assuming Baby Yoda excitement hasn't tapered, I say as someone with a Baby Yoda tattoo, the mask with "The Child" holding his cup of broth has got to be the biggest hit. It's adorable, but you already knew that without having to look. It comes as part of a set of four that also includes R2D2, a collage of Star Wars graphics, and a variant of the A New Hope poster.

The Marvel set consists of a Hulk mouth, an all-over print logo, an argyle-esque Black Panther pattern, and a cartoonish grid with some of your favorite superheroes. Other sets are more of a mixed bag, with ones for Disney princesses, Pixar, assorted faces, and the Mouse family proper. Each, regardless of sizing, is priced at $19.99.

Disney will cap its donations — All proceeds from the masks will be donated to Medshare, but only up until $1 million — lest you forget that Mickey is a capitalist. Disney will also donate a million masks to children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities, to be distributed by the charity.

You're going to have to wait — Please don't hold out for Disney to start wearing a mask if you haven't already. All the masks have been listed for pre-order through Disney's site, and delivery isn't expected to happen until June. Call it the curse of Baby Yoda delays or, more accurately, the slow crawl of the Disney industrial complex.

