DJ Khaled is getting 6 different Air Jordan 5 ‘We the Best’ sneakers

DJ Khaled’s $8 million sneaker collection ranks him as one of the most invested sneakerheads in the game. His We The Best label has previously collaborated with Jordan Brand on two highly limited pairs of Air Jordan 3s that were never publicly released. Collectors may soon have a chance at his Js, though, as the producer took to Instagram to unveil a collection of very Miami Air Jordan 5s.

These 5s are the one — Composed of six pairs in total, the capsule draws from a very spring-friendly pastel color palette. The mesh and suede upper is dressed entirely in coral pink, off-white, dark periwinkle, purple, aqua, or lavender — but so far DJ Khaled has only shared close-up shots of the first four color variants. The midsole’s ornamentation offers contrast to each respective upper, and inside you’ll find a luxurious quilted sock liner.

Additional details come in the form of “We The Best” embroidery on the heel, “Keep Going” on the inner tongues, and “We The Best” and the Jumpman logos on mismatched translucent outsoles. The kicks also come in special-edition shoeboxes with multicolor details and more branding.

Major bag alert — The pairs that didn’t get a close-up visual, aqua and lavender, could very well end up being friends-and-family exclusives. DJ Khaled also mentioned that a full apparel line is coming soon featuring T-shirts and a zip-up jacket. The former is hit with the text, “Earth to Mike, can you read me? Over.” And on the latter, you’ll find “We The Best” on the chest, paired with a pink and black scheme. Even Kanye West gave his approval of the very much non-Adidas collection in a video where he’s presented with the gear by DJ Khaled.

There isn’t an official release date for the “We The Best” collection just yet, but a drop is likely planned for sometime this year on the SNKRS app and through select retailers. DJ Khaled’s first two Air Jordan 3s were highly exclusive — but with a plethora of options for this release, more people should get the chance to eat.