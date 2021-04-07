DJ Khaled will let fans buy his clothes on Poshmark for a good cause

One of Snapchat’s top celebrities — who also works as a DJ/producer/mogul — is giving fans the chance to own some of his most iconic looks. DJ Khaled has teamed up again with Poshmark, a secondhand style app, to sell fits from his music videos, award show appearances, and album covers. 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to the musician’s nonprofit organization, We The Best Foundation, which supports charities and individuals in underserved communities to help them become the best versions of themselves.

Now, you can look the best too, in sustainable secondhand fits selected by Khaled himself. While he’s best known for his catchphrases, the musician expresses his larger-than-life personality through his wardrobe, and this drop is your best bet at nabbing some discounted and eclectic designer goods. With Khaled’s Poshmark closet attracting 40,000 people during his 2017 drop, though, you’ll want to shop the sale early — in the words of the DJ, you don’t want to play yourself.

Cloth talk — If you want to look like all you do is win, look no further than Khaled’s custom velour sweatsuits or chic Gucci shirts. Included in the artist’s Poshmark drop are outfits from his “You Stay,” “Just Us,” and “Holy Mountain” music videos, as well as his bold printed set from his “Father of Asahd" album shoot. For more formal occasions, shoppers can also pick up Khaled’s custom-made suits from his 2019 Oscars and 2020 Grammys appearances.

Imagine flexing this suit on Zoom. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And while Asahd won’t be donating any of his clothing, Khaled’s wife Nicole has added more than 60 items of her own to the Poshmark drop. Her offerings pack just as much heat as Khaled’s, boasting labels like Gucci, Valentino, and Versace.

Whether you’re planning on flexing DJ Khaled’s Grammy suit on Zoom or getting vaccinated in Nicole’s Versace Medusa heels, know you’ll be emulating their boss energy. After all, nothing is more Khaled than looking good for yourself — who cares about the haters?

Bless up — All proceeds from the sale will benefit DJ Khaled’s own nonprofit organization, We The Best Foundation, which has provided financial support to help inspire young DJs, combat racism, offer aid to healthcare workers, and more. “Community is everything to me – from cultivating connections with fans through music, to supporting and giving back to groups of people who give so much to others,” said DJ Khaled. “I love working with Poshmark because we’re aligned in our values of culture and community.”

This fit is up for grabs, too. Wear the shirt out to dinner or get lost on a jetski. Jim Spellman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The musician’s upcoming closet sale gives fans a stylish and sustainable way to support others, but with more than 150 pieces available, Khaled and Nicole’s items have been split into two drops. Half of the pieces will launch April 7, with the second half dropping April 14.

Shopping secondhand makes Khaled’s lavish apparel and accessories more affordable, ensuring there’ll be something for everyone at his sale. You can browse his pieces on Poshmark before you add “another one” to your own closet.