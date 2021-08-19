Dr. Martens’ leather mules are a fancy alternative to your beloved Crocs

Mules are everywhere right now, and rightfully so. The footwear, defined by its closed toe and exposed ankle, offers a comfortable and accessible option for in-house or outdoor wear. As Input said earlier, the mule says I’m ready to start the day, but not too seriously.

Dr. Martens, which already produces plenty of footwear staples, has presented its own take on the slip-on shoe destined to join the ranks of seasoned mule makers like Birkenstocks and Crocs. Dubbed the Carlson Lusso, the mule flaunts Dr. Martens’ classic black leather and a movable ankle strap, allowing it to be worn as a slip-on or around the ankle for extra support.

An elevated slipper option — Paying homage to its namesake, the mule is dressed in a lightly textured, waxy lusso leather, which sits atop the brand’s signature welted, yellow-stitched sole. An all-black construction makes the shoe as versatile as its silhouette — you can easily wear the leather mules around the house, to run errands, or as a comfortable yet chic option for going out.

Dr. Martens

As of now, the minimalist mule is only available in the U.K., meaning you’ll have to splurge on international shipping if you want them. In our opinion, the purchase is well worth it: At £89 (about $120), Dr. Martens’ Carlson Lusso shoe falls on the lower end of the mule pricing spectrum, and the brand’s quality will ensure the mule lasts for years. The growing popularity of the backless model also means the shoe will sell out fast — better secure your style now through the Dr. Martens website.

Mules are here to stay — Stylish men like A$AP Rocky have opened the floodgates on the mule market, encouraging others to bare their ankles in the name of fashion (and ease). And as sneakers become increasingly harder to buy — thanks to resellers, insatiable demand, and bots — consumers are seeking more accessible footwear options. There are more reasons to spring for the slip-on silhouette than not.

Now that Dr. Martens has officially endorsed the trend, there’s no denying it's a future classic. The brand’s high-quality, long-lasting leather immortalizes the mule; it’s just waiting for you to slip on a pair.