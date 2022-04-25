Dr. Martens and Pleasures made a super elegant leather mule

Mules are taking footwear by storm recently, and it’s easy to see why. They’re simple, comfortable, and a more stylish alternative to casual flip-flops or even Crocs. The latest to join the mix comes at the hands of Dr. Martens and Pleasures, who are using 90s zine culture as inspiration for their Jorge mule.

A pleasurable collab — The mule was teased by Pleasures co-founder Alex James on Instagram earlier this year and will be followed by a second chapter later on. It’s dressed in a chic Nappa leather and fuses Dr. Martens’ signature chunky soles with that of a Birkenstock-like upper. Lifted soles feature the traditional yellow welted stitching. The front half of the upper is without any holes, while the rear has an open concept and strap securing the heel. At the toes, “Pleasures” is embroidered in a cursive white script, and the insoles are cobranded for both parties involved.

Dr. Martens Dr. Martens Dr. Martens Dr. Martens

The doctor is in — Dr. Martens and Pleasures collaborated in 2020 on a 1460 boot that combined the former’s functional heritage with the latter’s LA punk style. Dr. Martens, popular among hipsters and emo kids, has also ventured into the mule frontier before with its Carlson Lusso mule that features a similar, more minimal make to the upcoming collab.

Other brands — and A$AP Rocky, incidentally — have tapped into the convenient slip-on model that mules offer, making it one of the most popular silhouettes to date. Most recently, New Balance shifted its 2002R sneaker and Niobium Concept 2 into a mule, Reebok transformed its Beatnik sandal, while Nike, Converse, and more also have some in their lineup.

Starting April 30, the Pleasures and Dr. Martens Jorge mule will be available on the Dr. Martens website and select retailers. A second drop for the collaboration should ensue in the coming weeks. This pair can be yours for $150, on par with the price of Doc’s popular boot counterparts despite half the material.