Dr. Martens’ buttery smooth Suicoke sandals are as sexy as it gets

If there's one brand I had to suggest for a post-sneaker world, it would have to be Dr. Martens. The nearly 75-year-old British footwear brand is never not in style, and many of its silhouettes are easy to dress up or down. It's also a prolific collaborator, helping to scratch the same itch as sneakers' numerous limited releases.

What I didn't think I could endorse, however, are Dr. Martens' sandals. The brand's iconic Bouncing Soles look a tad too ridiculous underneath the straps, which themselves look a bit too "leather daddy goes to the beach" compared to other sandals. But here comes Suicoke to make me rethink my aversion to more breathable Docs.

The Japanese sandal and slide specialist has announced a Dr. Martens collaboration that brings together the best of both worlds. Suicoke's Depa and Boak silhouettes have been done up in Dr. Martens' high quality leather with the latter's welted Lorsan sole replacing the typical EVA foam. Both are slated to release this week, giving you a leg up on the arrival of sandal season.

Suicoke

Intermixing DNA — Suicoke makes some of our favorite sandals, or house shoes, on the market and simply seems to have a better eye for straps than Dr. Martens. With an enclosed ankle, its Depa silhouette is the brand's take on a more active sandal suitable for outdoor excursions. Now in leather, it may be sweatier than you'd like for a hike, but it'd look great in the city for an outdoor party or whatever else you have in store for a summer day.

The Boak, meanwhile, is a high-strapped and buckled behemoth. The toe guard has been removed for the Docs collab, with the signature branded heel pull added on both new sandals. Although the Bouncing Soles are struck into place instead of sewn, a yellow stitch is still tacked on for the purpose of aesthetic — because it just wouldn't look right without it.

Suicoke Suicoke Suicoke Suicoke

Buckle up — Both the velcro and buckled sandals will drop first this Friday, March 13, through Dr. Martens' website and select retailers including Hanon. Suicoke will then do its own release March 19, giving you plenty of chances to secure yourself a pair.

Pricing in the U.S. is yet to be announced, but in Europe the Depa will be £170 and the Boak, £180. Don't expect an exact price conversion, as they should be cheaper when paying directly in USD.