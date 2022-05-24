Drake goes full gorp with a custom lightning bolt Arc'teryx jacket

Much like his love life (and subsequent lyrics), Drake’s style can go from zero to 100 real quick. Posing either in his Toronto mansion, custom Chrome Hearts Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or courtside seats, the over-the-top rapper has flaunted everything from a $1.9 million diamond necklace to the plainest of Nike collabs. Oh, and let’s not forget the time he dropped merch declaring he “needs a freak.”

Drake’s latest grail, however, is one most can agree on. While guest-starring at Lil Baby's set during the Festival Metro Metro in Montreal, Champagne Papi showed off a one-of-a-kind Arc'teryx Beta AR jacket featuring luminescent lightning bolts. The outerwear comes courtesy of customization pro @breakingdad420, who specializes in hand-painting Arc'teryx jackets and The North Face puffers with stormy designs. Each piece of customized outerwear is different — as they say, lighting never strikes twice in the same place.

Going full gorp — Like the rapper himself, Arc’teryx hails from Canada but has found most of its hype in the States. The brand’s jackets, which can range anywhere from $100 to $1,000, have become a status symbol among explorers and hypebeasts alike, even inspiring TikTok memes mocking people’s obsession with the outerwear’s’ technical features. Endorsements from celebrities like Frank Ocean, Bella Hadid, Virgil Abloh, Aminé, and of course, Drake have heightened demand for Arc’teryx gear, too.

Drake and the late Virgil Abloh in matching Arc’teryx LEAF jackets. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Champagne Papi has repped the brand before, stepping out in a rare camouflage jacket from Arc’teryx LEAF, the label’s dedicated line for military and police personnel only. His custom Arc'teryx Beta AR jacket is somewhat more attainable, however, as commissions are available through @breakingdad420 — just expect to pay a hefty price. The Beta AR jacket costs $600 retail and could be worth hundreds more with customization.

Eclectic or electric? — Underneath its hand-painted blue lightning bolts, Drake’s jacket boasts signature Arc’teryx features like a waterproof GORE-TEX PRO shell, an embedded RECCO® reflector, and packable material. The outerwear is also built for maximum durability in the rare event the rapper uses his jacket for anything other than a fashion statement.

Granted, Drake was turned into a meme the last time he wore anything remotely gorp-y, so we’ll consider his lighting bolt Arc’teryx a win. It’s not everyday the rapper gets it right.