Drake flaunts a $1.9M necklace from Frank Ocean’s Homer brand

Drake is no stranger to splashing out on luxury items: His Toronto mansion, also known as “The Embassy,” features opulent marble flooring, a huge indoor pool, and a jewelry-store-like vault, while his garage houses an $8 million car collection. More recently, the rapper splurged on a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan, made in partnership with legendary fashion label Chrome Hearts and featuring rims engraved with the words “Fuck You.”

The “luxury only” mentality continues with Drake’s newest addition to his jewelry collection, which he debuted during a Lakers vs. Raptors basketball game late last week. The rapper, never one to shy away from a flex, sat courtside with a diamond necklace from Frank Ocean’s high-end jewelry brand Homer. Dubbed the “Sphere Legs High Jewelry Necklace,” the piece boasts a retail price just shy of $1.9 million, making it Homer’s most expensive offering — and presumably still chump change to Drake. He finished off his sparkling look with a matching “Sphere Legs High Jewelry Bracelet,” which sells for a cool $271,500.

Homies for Homer — When Ocean launched Homer last year, he told the Financial Times he “didn’t want [the brand] to be any less expensive than Cartier.” His label currently offers Italian-made jewelry and silk scarves, some costing under $1,000, but most priced into the four- and even five-figure range. Rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets feature 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, and hand-painted enamel, as well as diamonds that come from Homer’s “state-of-the-art lab in America.”

The $1.9 million pendant, featured in Homer’s catalog. Homer

The jewelry label caters more to high-end enthusiasts like Drake rather than Ocean’s fans, the latter of which actually booed the Toronto rapper at the 2019 Camp Flog Gnaw Festival. Homer’s luxe prices — justified by fine materials and craftsmanship rather than Ocean’s name — means anyone rocking its jewelry is living comfortably, perhaps even in a Toronto mansion.

Drake’s blinged-out necklace features pavé links and .33-inch white diamonds that cover the piece’s orbs and floating pendant. A brilliantly cut stone marks the center of the pendant in a sleek bezel setting, with the necklace weighing in at 127.5 carats in total. The sparkling accessory is hard to miss, and Ocean made sure to highlight his new highest-profile customer with a rare post to his Instagram story.

As of now, both the $1.9 million necklace and its $271,500 matching bracelet are sold out, but you can browse other styles on Homer’s website if you can afford the flex.