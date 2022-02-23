Drake’s OVO brand is dropping Disney hoodies, jerseys, and T-shirts

Drake is debuting an October’s Very Own (OVO) collection as goofy as he is. The rapper’s brand has linked with Disney to create a capsule featuring classic characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and, of course, Goofy — ensuring everyone from hypebeasts to Drake’s son Adonis can enjoy the pieces.

The playful collection is a far leap from OVO’s last, which focused on the 1983 film Scarface. A dark red and black palette, alongside graphics of Tony Montana smoking a cigar, took over loungewear for a capsule as gangster as its influence. The Scarface collection, as well as a previous team-up with Jurassic Park, seems to imply that OVO hopes to give its clothing a cinematic effect — something the brand has confirmed with its latest capsule.

Still, the Disney collection has some OVO fans scratching their heads: “Y’all just doing what ever at this point,” reads one comment underneath the brand’s Instagram teaser. “This is fire but this doesn’t match OVO’s identity, so imma pass,” reads another. It’s easy to see Drake wearing the capsule — especially since his son has made him more of a “family man” — but the rapper’s following doesn’t seem to want to rep Mickey Mouse amongst their closets full of Supreme, Off-White, and Yeezy. That said, those with interests at the intersection of OVO and Disney should be able to get everything they want from this collection.

Drake’s Clubhouse — Mickey Mouse is the star of the capsule, appearing on a majority of pieces in luxe gold. Graphic tees, crewnecks, and hoodies all come emblazoned with the famous rodent, while some sweatshirts feature playful chenille embroidery that spells out “October’s Very Own” in a Disney-esque font. Accessories like a baseball cap and a lunchbox flaunt similar branding beside OVO’s signature owl motif.

Paying tribute to Drake’s love for hockey, the collection also includes Sherwood hockey jerseys, a hockey-themed crewneck, and a set of hockey-themed pins. The crewneck, which comes in blue, boasts a red and black graphic of Mickey, Donald Duck, and Goofy in hockey gear alongside text that reads “Dream Team.” Mickey appears on a red hockey jersey as well, with bold white OVO branding completing the look.

The full capsule will be available in OVO stores and at the brand’s website on February 25. Per hypebeast’s early reactions, you shouldn’t have to worry about pieces selling out — although it’s worth noting that the collection is the most hyped way to rep the happiest place on earth.