Drake’s OVO brand taps ‘Jurassic Park’ for its latest NBA Raptors collection

Drake’s passion for his hometown NBA basketball team, the Toronto Raptors, is anything but extinct. The Canadian rapper has repeatedly pledged allegiance to the team via collaborative October’s Very Own (OVO) collections, and regularly hangs with players — supposedly within his massive Toronto mansion, which houses a private basketball court.

As a man infamously committed to loyalty, Drake has debuted another Raptors-inspired OVO capsule, this time roping in themes from the 1993 film Jurassic Park. Besides the basketball team’s dinosaur-themed title, the Jurassic reference nods to the Raptors 2019 NBA Championship run, which saw the Toronto downtown area named after the film.

Baller — Highlighting the collection is a leather varsity jacket made by none other than Jeff Hamilton. The legendary designer — whose patch-covered NBA Championship jackets have been worn by the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant — is well known amongst basketball fans of the ‘90s and ‘00s, making his Raptors design all that more (pre)historic.

Featuring the Toronto skyline at sunset, the varsity jacket plays with a palette of primarily red, purple, and black shades. On the back of the design, the silhouette of the Jurassic Park dinosaur can be seen looming over the city skyline, while the film title embellishes the button of the jacket.

At the front, OVO’s signature owl logo is gripped by red raptor claws, which also clutch (and seemingly, tear) the brand’s written “OVO” text on the right arm. In true Hamilton style, patches decorate the left arm, revealing the Raptor’s mangled red basketball graphic, Jurassic Park’s logo, and Hamilton’s signature American flag motif. The Raptor’s basketball logo joins OVO branding and “416” on the collar of the jacket.

A Raptor release — Five T-shirts, as well as three hoodies, make up the simpler — and likely, more affordable — pieces of the Jurassic Park collection. Each features OVO’s owl logo gripped by red raptor claws, with the hoodies offered in black, gray, and purple and the tees in black, gray, purple, red, and white. Crewnecks, sweatpants, and long sleeve tees boasting the same graphic are also up for grabs if you’re looking to rep the Raptors head-to-toe.

The full capsule is available on OVO’s website, as well as in stores. Whether you’re a Raptors fan or not, pieces will be selling fast — best buy your favorite pieces now, before they go extinct.