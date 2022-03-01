Drake’s OVO brand made the comfy, weatherproof slippers of our dreams

Drake’s OVO brand has reunited with Suicoke for another round of comfortable footwear. After creating four suede shoes covered with OVO logos last December, the duo has modified two slippers and two boots in winter-ready nylon. Black, bright orange, and even an owl pattern dress the four slip-on styles, which follow a slew of cinematic OVO apparel collections.

The Suicoke capsule arrives at no better time as fans continue their excruciating wait for Drake’s NOCTA x Nike shoes. Only two Hot Step sneakers are expected to release soon, despite the rapper teasing two other variations of the shoe alongside his own take on the Air Force 1. For now, fans will have to settle for Drake’s OVO slippers — although, if they’re up to speed on Suicoke’s cult favorite slippers, they’ll recognize that owning a pair is hardly settling.

Puffers, for feet — Black and safety orange dress the first two offerings, versions of Suicoke’s Pepper Low. Essentially a puffer jacket — but for feet — each shoe sports a shell made of waterproof eVent nylon, PVC, and 3M Thinsulate materials for ultimate padding and weather protection. An antimicrobial footbed does away with any sweaty foot smell, as Suicoke’s signature rubber sole provides grip and durability to the shoe. Gold-toned Suicoke branding sits alongside OVO’s owl motif at the lateral side of the black pair, with the same details appearing in black against the orange version.

With padding, weather-resistant materials, and a toggle at the heel allowing wearers to adjust the fit, Drake’s Suicoke slipper may be one of the best outdoor models out there. Even if you’re not a fan of the rapper, his shoes look more durable — and frankly, more stylish — than any other utilitarian slipper. Just keep in mind that both names behind the design will cost more than a similar slip-on from The North Face or Ugg.

Wait, there’s more — For those wanting the feel of Uggs minus the reputation that comes with them, Drake has altered Suicoke’s Bower boot in two fashionable iterations. Both feature the same construction as the Pepper Low slipper, although an adjustable collar extends up over the ankle. An all-black color scheme covers one pair as a camo design — complete with prints of painted owls — dresses the other. Although the latter is a clear nod towards the OVO brand, each shoe flaunts both Suicoke branding and OVO’s owl motif.

Drake’s last Suicoke collaboration retailed from $228 to $318, meaning the upcoming collection could retail for around the same price. Both the Pepper Low slippers and Bower boots will debut on March 4 at 12 p.m. ET, with pairs available at Suicoke’s website as well as OVO stores and online. It’s only a matter of time before we’re all sitting in our sweatpants, hair tied, chilling with our Suicokes on.

