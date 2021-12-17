Drake's OVO made an Ugg-like boot to keep you warm and cozy this winter

Drake’s brand OVO has been ramping up its output this year, and now it’s teaming up with a cult sandal producer out of Japan for a small capsule of winter footwear.

Two luxe silhouettes come covered with diamond OVO logos to comprise Drake’s first collaboration with Suicoke. One is a mule with Suicoke’s signature sturdy straps, while the other is a full-on winter boot that could easily be mistaken for Uggs. Both are made of a out of a buttery suede available in two different colors for each silhouette, giving you luxurious options for either an indoor or outdoor shoe.

The scene-stealer of the lot is an all-purple take on Suicoke’s Zavo Sandal, which may as well come with a matching smoking jacket. Perfect for delineation as a house shoe, the purple Zavo would also keep your feet warm for quick jaunts out of the house.

Suicoke Suicoke Suicoke Suicoke

Follow the owl — Releasing along side the purple Zavo sandal is a more muted black version, setting aside the slightly excessive OVO branding. OVO’s owl logo also appears on the strap, and a thick EVA sole should provide just as much comfort as the soft suede upper. The footbed is also antimicrobial, which is a welcome deterrent for the funk that can come from wearing the Zavo sans socks.

The ELS M2AB Mid boot also comes with an anti-microbial footbed, although wearing it out in the world means you should probably wear socks. A zippered opening on the heel is the primary distinguisher between Suicoke’s boots and the more ubiquitous footwear from Ugg, but the two brands involved here may make you feel like you finally have permission to rock the ultra-cozy boots available in either black or brown.

OVO and Suicoke’s capsule is slated to release at 12 p.m. EST Saturday, December 18, through both of the brand’s websites. Prices have yet to be announced, but the Zavo is typically priced in the $200 range while the ELS M2AB Mid retails for $300.