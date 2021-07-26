Drake’s new OVO women’s apparel looks a lot like Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS

Drake’s clothing line, October’s Very Own (better known as OVO), has previously received praise for making a space in streetwear for women. The brand’s latest “Weekender” collection, however, utilizes the same pink range that women are tired of, and offers no outstanding silhouettes. What happened to our “Wants and Needs,” Drake?

OVO’s first womenswear capsule, which debuted last December, saw loungewear staples like sweatpants paired with mesh bodysuits, patterned silk pajamas, and luxurious headbands. Drake’s love of women finally seemed to be benefiting them — radio hits aside — and with the rapper starting to design loungewear for his sublabel with Nike, it was hoped he could inspire a bigger change for womenswear within the streetwear industry.

Plain and pink — It turns out that the future of womenswear in streetwear should be led by… women. Unless Drake has women behind the scenes of his OVO line — which we hope he does — the rapper can only assume what his female consumers want instead of getting actual feedback. So, we’re telling him: Stop with the pink basics!

OVO

By dyeing basics like tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, bike shorts, shorts, and sweatpants in pink shades, Drake’s OVO blends right in with other celebrity lines like SKIMS or Talentless. It’s not giving women anything new aside from the label’s signature owl logo in white.

Jasmine Tookes, the face of OVO’s “Weekender” collection, unintentionally proved that notion by posting a picture of herself wearing the collection a week before its release. In an Instagram post, the Victoria’s Secret model can be seen wearing a pink sweatsuit from the new line, with her hair strategically covering part of OVO’s owl logo.

And without the distinctive motif, the pink loungewear blends into other basics: While comments praised Tookes, none complimented the model’s sweatsuit or asked where it came from. The OVO pieces seemingly weren’t unique enough to bother asking.

Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin' with no make-up on — We’re not hating on Drake’s designs — they’ve just been done so many times that not even OVO’s owl logo can convince us we need more. But if you’re feeling the brand’s basics, know that shades like navy and orange are available as well.

Prices for OVO’s “Weekender” collection range from $48 for a tote bag up to $148 for a pair of sweatpants, with all pieces available online now. Here’s to hoping Drake will follow-up this capsule with women not only in mind, but more involved in the creation process.