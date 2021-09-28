Eames and Reebok's Club C brings the mid-century furniture craze to sneakers

Mid-century modern furniture has proven to be a natural progression for sneakerheads and streetwear fanatics looking to expand upon their obsession with aesthetics. Rarity and rich backstories are central to all three fields, and Reebok is now bringing them together more formally in collaboration with Eames.

After christening their year-and-half long partnership with a Club C exclusive to “friends and family,” Reebok and Eames are now preparing to launch their first sneaker to go on sale to the general public. The two brands are sticking with the classic Club C silhouette and have covered it with Eames’ iconic Dot Pattern.

Coming in a tonal beige from the upper down to the sole, the sneaker sees Eames’ logo replace that of Reebok’s in the window. “Eames Office” is also printed onto the tongue patch, turning one of the premier names in interiors into the latest “it” sneaker collaborator. Some may find this collaboration a strange sight, but at this point, which industry isn’t trying to cash in on kicks?

Some history — The Dot Pattern has become one of Eames’ most recognizable textile designs, but it wasn’t ever used during the lifetime of legendary design duo Charles and Ray Eames. In 1947, the husband and wife submitted the design for MoMA’s “Competition for Printed Fabrics,” but it would then languish in their archives into the late ‘90s.

Eames Office, the brand responsible for continuing the designers’ legacy, brought the Dot Pattern textile to life in 1999 and has applied them to highly covetable curtains, pillows, tablecloths, and even purses. Now, thanks to Reebok, the nearly 75-year-old print becomes “hype.”

Trend stories for jawnz enthusiasts moving onto furniture have been in circulation for at least two years, but this year is shaping up to be the beginning of the trend becoming wearable. Hayato, an up-and-coming brand that bridges MCM furniture and workwear, recently sold out its entire run of double-knee pants with Cesca cane webbing-inspired stitching. (The canvas jacket, though, is still available in all but medium sizes and is not to be slept on.)

Eames and Reebok’s Club C will certainly fly quickly, and so far Sivasdescalzo is the only stockist to confirm its release this Friday, October 1, for ~$140. Look out for other retailers to put the Club C up for sale — and for this trend to only keep growing.