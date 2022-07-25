Eddie Bauer is the latest brand to join the resell game. In an addition to its (Re)Adventure gear rental program, the brand will now allow people to resell their pre-owned apparel, footwear, and outdoor gear from Eddie Bauer.

Rent, resell, reuse — The program is launching in partnership with ThredUp and Looptworks, two major players in the retail upcycling market. Shoppers can choose from a variety of Eddie Bauer’s pre-loved pieces, which are spread between full family apparel and a variety of outdoor furniture including tents, chairs, and sleeping bags. If you can’t typically afford a Superior Down Parka that costs $261 retail, you can either rent it for $9 a day or buy it used at a more palatable $122.

The program allows people to buy pre-owned, like-new gear, or rent items for as little as $10 per day. Patchareeporn Sakoolchai/Moment/Getty Images

Those who want to list their Eddie Bauer gear can send it to ThredUp for a store credit. Once the item can’t be reused anymore, it will then be sent to Looptworks to be upcycled, downcycled, or recycled. If an item gets damaged or doesn’t meet standards, the brand is also offering a limited warranty in which shoppers can request a replacement of the item or a refund of the original form of payment.

Thanks, it’s a rental — Last year, Eddie Bauer launched its rental program with outdoor label Arrive Outdoors and allowed shoppers to rent like-new gear. Offerings include everything from flip flops to curated arrangements like complete ski outfits, luggage sets, and camping sets. Those who want to fully live out the nomad experience can even rent a camping van through the program, thanks to an exclusive partnership with Cabana.

“Resale is an important next step in creating a circular commerce model as we look to extend the lifecycle of products and eliminate end-of-life garment waste,” Kristen Elliott, vice president of marketing at Eddie Bauer said. While the rental portion of its program allowed for items’ lifespans to be maximized, the resale division aims to increase accessibility for people who want to partake in the outdoors but otherwise haven’t been able to afford it.

You can head over to Eddie Bauer’s website to revamp your outdoor gear for a fraction of the retail cost. After all, you don’t need to buy brand-new gear to have brand-new outdoor experiences.