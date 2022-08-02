EQLZ announces the world's first NFT sneaker accelerator

“Planet-based” sneaker brand EQLZ is turning its efforts to web3 with a new program called “EQLZ Society.” The project marks the world’s first metaverse sneaker accelerator, a community where holders will get the opportunity to transform their ideas into physical shoes.

The initiative will launch with “Capsule Ocean,” a collection of 777 utility-enabled NFTs and sneakers. EQLZ’s #1050 model serves as the design inspiration, a backless clog that takes its cues from the ocean. The NFTs were minted for free as a way to offer accessibility to the community and holders will have exclusive access to future projects.

A total of 777 physical sneakers will also be offered at the launch, and only those who hold a “Capsule Ocean” NFT will be able to cop a pair. Keeping in line with the brand’s sustainability efforts, EQLZ ensures that each pair is made of 100 percent recycled materials. There are multiple oceanic-inspired color schemes to choose from, and every pair is one-of-a-kind.

Join the club — Members of the program will be able to turn their design concept ideas into real products, creating their own sneakers in as little as a few months. EQLZ also plans to host events and discussions with the “movers and shakers of the sneaker industry and culture,” according to its website, where members can have the opportunity to meet and engage with one another.

Exclusive access to future projects is also a perk for members. They’ll be able to get first dibs on EQLZ’s products, both digitally and physically. As the company hones in on its future in the metaverse, holders will be able to access content channels, community events, and benefits throughout the roadmap.

Good for the planet and your feet — EQLZ’s self-proclaimed planet-based super sneakers are glueless and completely recyclable. Although some brands have also adopted modular design into their sneakers lately, EQLZ has always made sure that its products are technologically advanced and sustainable.

Vents add some airflow and cushioning is provided by a dual-density, pillowy-soft footbed. The materials are infused with ground coffee beans to prevent odorous foot funk and finished off with Jungle Essence, an extraction technology that turns scent molecules into oils.

Presale and public sale kicked off last week, with 50 NFTs reserved for raffles, 7 reserved for founders, and 720 reserved for the allowlist. As of now, the mints can be secured on OpenSea. As for what else EQLZ has in store, the brand revealed that it’s embracing web3 and “cooking up never-seen-before sneaker collabs ideas” with several more projects being unveiled before year’s end.