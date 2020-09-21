Style

Études' 'Terminator 2' clothes are perfect for our current hellscape

"Hasta la vista, baby."

Ian Servantes

Judgement Day only feels like a slightly dramatic way to describe what the world is currently going through, but at least we're not fighting artificial intelligence after a nuclear holocaust. That universe, which makes a pandemic seem like a breeze by comparison, is front and center in Études' new Terminator 2 collection due to release this week.

The new range of apparel takes on what I would argue into perpetuity is the greatest action film of all-time. The James Cameron sequel we actually wanted also bore no shortage of fits, including Arnold Schwarzenegger's motorcycle jacket and Edward Furlong's Public Enemy tee and camo shirt combo — which appear on a hoodie and T-shirt, respectively. But the gem of the collection is to be found in knitwear.

Études

A knit T-1000 — The T-1000's metal skull has been knit onto a killer sweater, the back of which features T2 and Études branding, as well as the movie's catchphrase "Hasta la vista, baby." The same phrase also features on a dad cap in the Terminator font — and I'll be disappointed if it doesn't find its way onto Schwarzenegger's head this fall.

Rounding out the collection are two more T-shirts, including one with the T-1000 in all his terrifying glory. Études' name has been reworked to read "Et2des" throughout the collection — why not "E2des"? — and it replaces the "Terminator 2" in the "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" logo while appearing on a T-shirt and cap.

Études

Judgement Day is tomorrow — The full collection launches through Études' site on Tuesday, September 22. One of the T-shirts already released earlier this month for $133, which gives you an idea of the elevated pricepoint to expect. Vintage Terminator 2 merch, which I highly recommend, doesn't come cheap either and is also much harder to find. So consider the Études drop as an expedited route to rocking the illest action flick ever.

Études
Études