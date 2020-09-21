Études' 'Terminator 2' clothes are perfect for our current hellscape

Judgement Day only feels like a slightly dramatic way to describe what the world is currently going through, but at least we're not fighting artificial intelligence after a nuclear holocaust. That universe, which makes a pandemic seem like a breeze by comparison, is front and center in Études' new Terminator 2 collection due to release this week.

The new range of apparel takes on what I would argue into perpetuity is the greatest action film of all-time. The James Cameron sequel we actually wanted also bore no shortage of fits, including Arnold Schwarzenegger's motorcycle jacket and Edward Furlong's Public Enemy tee and camo shirt combo — which appear on a hoodie and T-shirt, respectively. But the gem of the collection is to be found in knitwear.

Études

A knit T-1000 — The T-1000's metal skull has been knit onto a killer sweater, the back of which features T2 and Études branding, as well as the movie's catchphrase "Hasta la vista, baby." The same phrase also features on a dad cap in the Terminator font — and I'll be disappointed if it doesn't find its way onto Schwarzenegger's head this fall.

Rounding out the collection are two more T-shirts, including one with the T-1000 in all his terrifying glory. Études' name has been reworked to read "Et2des" throughout the collection — why not "E2des"? — and it replaces the "Terminator 2" in the "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" logo while appearing on a T-shirt and cap.

Études

Judgement Day is tomorrow — The full collection launches through Études' site on Tuesday, September 22. One of the T-shirts already released earlier this month for $133, which gives you an idea of the elevated pricepoint to expect. Vintage Terminator 2 merch, which I highly recommend, doesn't come cheap either and is also much harder to find. So consider the Études drop as an expedited route to rocking the illest action flick ever.

Études