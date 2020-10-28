These upcycled jackets, pants, and bags are made from old military gear

Eye/Loewe/Nature, the subline from the Spanish label celebrating the outdoors, is embracing the practice of upcycling for its new collection slated to release this week. The military-inspired assortment includes several pieces that give a second life to fabrics sourced from tents, camouflage jackets, and vintage fleece.

Pops of color help maintain a throughline from Eye / Loewe / Nature's past collections, which have focused more on technical apparel and psychedelic details as part of its ode to the outdoors. Patchwork cargo pants make use of several different camo prints from authentic military jackets, including a blue that makes it one of the standout pieces from the collection. A lengthy patchwork shirt also makes use of several vintage flannels, while a robust tote bag utilizes a singular and striking native patterned fleece.

"I love the idea of repurposing something that already had a life," Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson said in a release. "It reminds me of the transformative power of creativity. Using existing sources also gives unicity to each piece, which is a very warm trait, akin to my proclivity for craft."

Loewe

Fatigues that aren't tiring — A more subtle patchwork construction is used for the military tent-sourced pieces, which include cargo pants and shorts, as well as two different parka silhouettes. For those more into the camo, a third parka utilizes two prints of camo and features a deep blue hood built in to match with the Loewe patch on the left breast.

Where the upcycling is less overt, Loewe has still taken care to make strides toward sustainability. Organic or upcycled cotton features throughout the range of T-shirts, fleece jackets, and other workwear pieces. And the knitted sweaters use a polyester made from recycled ocean plastic, similar to what Adidas has done with Parlay.

Loewe

Like past Eye / Loewe / Nature collections, the most covetable pieces may just be the accessories. A backpack also employs the patchwork camo construction, while smaller goods including a rock climbing chalk bag — that's becoming a Loewe signature — wrapped in flannel.

There's a fundraising element, too — For each item sold in the collection, Loewe has pledged to donate €15 (~$18) to environmental causes. You'll be able to purchase the full collection beginning Thursday, October 29, when it goes on sale through Loewe and other luxury retailers.

Loewe

Loewe

Loewe