Fear of God comes for Yeezy Foam Runners and Crocs with a luxe slip-on shoe

Fear of God is getting into the mule game with the introduction of its new EVA foam slip-on. Dubbed The California, the minimalist silhouette is a luxurious entry into the world of Crocs and Birkenstock, which have spearheaded an unexpected trend toward fuss-free footwear.

The California hasn’t even dropped yet — that comes Friday — and is already catching flack for its $190 price tag. It looks like a simple shoe, but there’s more than meets the eye on the singular piece of sculpted foam. Made in Italy, The California is comprised of a 100-percent closed-cell foam from XL Extralight that’s three times lighter than the common foam. Reebok and Timberland have made use of patented foam, but Fear of God has been given the exclusive on an upgraded Extrabounce compound that should be even more comfortable and springy.

Comparing The California to Crocs, which start at just $55, wouldn’t be fair, as this is a luxury product more akin to Alyx’s Mono Slip that also launched this year. Neither are what you’d call cheap — Alyx’s sells for $180 — but with a price tag similar to most covetable sneakers, they provide a more approachable entry point into the luxury brands while offering a premium take on one of the defining footwear trends of the moment.

Fear of God Fear of God Fear of God

Mules, clogs, and sandals are hot — Casual slip-on footwear has become more of a go-to for dudes looking to prioritize comfort and perhaps suffering from hype-induced sneaker fatigue. Shoes from Crocs and Birkenstock can still be purchased easily, with the exception of some high-profile collabs, and they bring something new to your wardrobe while giving your feet more room to breathe.

More high-end mules and clogs, which have also proliferated, also prove versatile as they’re easy to dress up or dress down. JW Anderson’s Felt Buckle Loafer, for example, can just as easily be worn with a seersucker or madras suit as with a T-shirt and mesh shorts. And if you’re still chasing hype, there’s the Yeezy Foam Runner to check off all the boxes. Throw in the more technical pieces from outdoor brands like Keen and Teva and you’ve truly got a mule, clog, or sandal for every situation.

Fear of God’s entry into the space should also prove easy to dress up or dress down, and its profile, especially the tread, is not dissimilar to Vans ubiquitous in The California’s namesake state. (Even Vans now has a polarizing Crocs-lookalike.) The slip-on would be a worthy addition to your rotation this summer if you haven’t already made room for something similar, and you’ll be able to bring it home via Fear of God’s website at 10 a.m. ET this Friday, July 9.