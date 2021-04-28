Fendi makes your dog look better than you with its luxury fashion gear

Luxury dog gear is at once the most absurd application of your hard-earned money and totally fun if you’ve got the cash to spare. Sure, you can treat yourself to the drip — but you’ll get much more joy from draping your dog in a high-end logo to place them in the one percent of canines.

Fendi is joining the field of over-the-top dog gear with its new “Pet Travel Line.” But even if your pooch isn’t going any farther from your home than its daily walks, there’s an accessory to make sure it's the most dapper dog on the streets. The brand’s signature “FF” motif appears across a collar and leash set, another collar on its own, coat, and a multi-compartment travel bag.

Apart from the latter piece, the goods aren’t that expensive all things considered. It’s much more than you’d spend on a typical dog accessory, yes, but there’s also a better cost-to-drip ratio than if you were picking up something for yourself.

Fendi

Breaking down the drop — All the Fendi dog gear comes in brown and tobacco, which will pair nicely with your good boy or girl’s coat. The collars and leashes render the “FF” motif in a durable blend of polyurethane, cotton, and polyester with trim coming in a buttery calfskin leather. If you’re just looking for a collar, which comes with a Fendi logo dog tag attached, it’ll set you back $290. Adding the leash pushes the price up to $420, which again isn’t nothing, but probably still not the stupidest way you could spend your money.

The Fendi dog coat, meanwhile, is made of nylon with slight padding and studs for easy fastening. There’s also an eyelet to affix your leash, and it comes in at $490. Wading into the realm of dumb expensive is the $2,690 pet carrier, with mesh on both sides and two ports of entry for your doggo. It’s predominately made of canvas, with leather used only for trim, which is what makes the steep price harder to justify than the other goods.

Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi

If you’re ready to drape up your dog in Fendi, you can do so now directly from the house’s website. We can’t promise your dog will love you any more because you treated it to Fendi, but your smile may just get bigger when you look down at your kitted-out pooch.