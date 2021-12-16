FILA goes Super Saiyan with an awesome set of ‘Dragon Ball’ sneakers

FILA is paying heavy favor to anime fans with a whopping seven sneakers coming out of its Dragon Ball Super collab. Three silhouettes have been chosen to represent seven Super characters in both men’s and kids’ sizes that’ll drop just before Christmas.

Four of the most key designs come through on the FILA Renno, a brand-new silhouette launched earlier this year that fits in well amongst the craze for chunky sneakers. Goku, Goku Black, Vegeta, and Shenron each get a pair of the suede, leather, and nylon mesh sneaker done up to match their uniforms and powers. Golden Frieza and Beerus then get an Original Fitness, one of FILA’s most beloved designs, while Trunks gets an F-13, a high-top leather sneaker with velcro ankle strap.

All seven of the sneakers feature the Dragon Ball Super logo on the tongue, heel, and sock liner — and each will drop December 21 for a range of $75 to $100. Your chances of landing a pair should be high, as Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Footaction will all have stock.

Goku Renno ($100)

Goku’s Renno pays homage to his orange jumpsuit and blue accessories, with yellow accents chosen to represent chosen to represent his hair in Super-Saiyan form.

Goku Black Renno ($100)

Goku Black, aka Zamasu, gets a mix of black, grey, and red pulled from his uniform after taking over Goku’s body. Green then represents his Potara earring, while silver comes from his time ring and purple from the violent energy he unleashes.

Vegeta Renno ($100)

Vegeta’s white, navyblue, and gold uniform leads to the best color scheme amongst the lot. Light blue striping also invokes his SSGSS hairdo, completing the homage to the Saiyan prince.

Super Shenron Renno ($100)

Dragon Ball Super’s eternal dragon gets a bright orange and yellow color scheme that pays homage looser than for other characters. It’s all for the better, though, as an all-gold sneaker rarely looks good.

Frieza Original Fitness ($75)

Another villain gets his due through Frieza’s Original Fitness, which invokes his skin through yellow, lusterless gold, and purple .

Beerus Original Fitness ($75)

Purple comes through once again for the cat-like creature Beerus, whose gold jewelry is represented with shiny accents and blue eyes inform just a touch of the midsole.

Trunks F-13 ($80)

Trunks’ trademark denim jacket informs the F-13’s primarily blue makeup, with dark grey pulled from his pants and his red bandana represented on the laces. At first glance you may miss the green on FILA’s striping, which comes from Trunks’ powerful sword.