Rowing Blazers and FILA's ski apparel reminds you how great the '90s were

The skiwear of the '80s and '90s has produced some of the most fun outerwear in the history of the sector. Dazzling and often clashing colors dotted the slopes to such a degree that I have to imagine skiers and snowboarders had a hard time running into each other. How could you miss what is so clearly visible?

For their second collaboration, Rowing Blazers and FILA are channeling the era and honing in specifically on Italian skiers from the '90s. Then based in Biella, a small city at the foothills of the Italian alps, FILA outfitted many of the world's top skiers in magenta, royal blue, teal, and neon pink and yellow. FILA used to be the principal sponsor for the Italian ski team, as well as Deborah Compagnoni and Alberto Tombo, two dominant skiers of the era.

Rowing Blazers is bringing back that iconic color scheme, while adding its signature zig-zag stripe. Whether you plan on hitting the slopes or not this winter, the capsule out now will bring a delightful burst of color to your wardrobe.

Activewear ready to be street-styled — The RB x FILA capsule accounts for everything you'd need to wear on a mountain, from your time on the piste to apres-ski downtime at the lodge.

Headlining the assortment is a technical ski jacket from FILA's archive. For its return, it features co-branding on the chest and sleeve, the latter of which is joined by an Italian flag patch. A mall zig-zag stripe appears near the cuffs, and it also makes up the entire jacket liner. The jacket is joined by ski pants with zig-zag suspenders that may just change your mind on strapped pants.

On the more casual side of the spectrum are Rowing Blazers' signature rugby, a half-zip fleece, and a T-shirt — all in the same rich color blocking. There are also two pairs of kicks fit for hiking, the mid-top Fixture sneaker boot and low-top, roped-in Expeditioner.

Rounding out the goods are a pair of wide-striped beanies and ski goggles available for pre-order that are absolute units. Delivery on the goggles won't begin until next year, but everything else in the capsule can be yours now. Prices are also lower than usual for Rowing Blazers, starting at $30 for the beanies and topping out at $268 for the jacket.

Rowing Blazers isn't known for technical gear, and FILA probably isn't a brand you'd think to go for it either. Together, they've created a worthy entry for outdoor apparel's current grip on fashion.

