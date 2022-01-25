Foot Locker employee accused of ejaculating in shoes being sold to customers

Sneakerhead Twitter has gone alight today with an inflammatory and disgusting accusation coming out of a Foot Locker in Canada.

An employee at the sneaker retailer’s Brampton, Ontario store has been accused of ejaculating in sneakers before giving them to prospective customers to try on. As reported by BlogTO, a Toronto-based outlet, the accusation stems from a since-deleted Instagram post that names a 27-year-old manager as the culprit.

According to the user, whose account has now either been deleted or changed handles, the manager shared a video on his social media accounts multiple times in which he can be seen in the inventory room completely naked and admitting to ejaculating inside a shoe before bringing it to customer. “This a huge health risk and hygienic issue," the user wrote. “We demand that this manner needs to be thoroughly investigated and proper protocols need to be in place.”

Here come the jokes — A spokesperson for Foot Locker confirmed to BlogTO that the company is aware of the video and said: “Foot Locker is committed to operating with the highest ethical standards and this type of behavior is not tolerated. We are aware of the incident and are taking the appropriate steps to address the situation.”

Despite the seriousness of the situation in which customers may have been unwittingly exposed to bodily fluids, jokes have naturally been unleashed all over Twitter. Suffice to say there have been plenty of graphic videos and quotes attached to the story, and inevitable comparisons have been drawn to the Margiela “cum shoes” that went viral in 2020.

You can likely find the video floating around online if you care to subject yourself to such foul imagery, but we’ll spare you the link. Suddenly, that guy who made love to a pair of Air Force 1s years back is no longer the most heinous case of relations with footwear.