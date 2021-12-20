Frank Ocean drops special T-shirts and posters to make his fans happy

While Frank Ocean shows no sign of dropping his next album any time soon, the past weekend has marked a boon for his merchandise. The elusive singer has updated his Blonded line with a small run of T-shirts and posters, while his Homer line of jewelry opened up for e-commerce for the very first time.

Four new tees are now available through the Blonded website, including just one with imagery of Frank Ocean himself. A very relatable image of him riding the subway with headphones on appears on a black T-shirt, while two other photo tees feature a shirtless DJ and his friend Ysham. The fourth and final tee sees the Blonded logo in orange, raised print on white, while a double-sided poster features both the subway and DJ images.

Each of the T-shirts is priced at $80, save for the logo tee coming in at $75, while the poster will set you back $40. The question remaining is who or what is “Plugger,” the title given to the T-shirt with the bleached DJ. It could just be the name of another friend, but speculative fans looking for clues wherever they can have suggested it could be the name of his upcoming album.

Shopping with a higher budget? — Ocean’s fine jewelry line, which had previously only been available at the Homer store in New York City, has now released a boatload of pieces on its website. Cartoonish pendants in silver and enamel from Homer start out at $460, with necklaces, earrings, and bracelets climbing into five figures. A few of the items have already sold out, but most of the jewelry is still available in will probably remain so given prices much higher than your typical artist merch drop.

Homer has also released a new collection titled “When a Dog Comes to Stay,” featuring canine-shaped pendants, bone-link bracelets, and printed scarves all with pixelated shapes. For now, the collection is only available through Homer’s physical store, but an online release could eventually follow.

If you’re more interested, or can afford better, the Blonded merch, you may even receive it in time for Christmas. All orders come with free two-day shipping, going to show that we don’t always have to play the waiting game with Frank Ocean.